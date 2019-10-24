L’Oreal Colorista Washout Purple Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

I have light blonde hair and this showed up extrem
I have light blonde hair and this showed up extremely well, I'm very happy with the results and it washes out as it says on the bottle. Brilliant for a party or night out or even for a normal look as it blends in extremely well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pleased with how the colourful came out but glad it wasn't permanent to so I can change up when want to. Really use to use and apply 100% reccomend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I did feel like this was quite drying for the hair, but the colours are so vibrant and last a bit longer than i had expected :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice product! Colour was as expected, its easy to use! Highly reccomend it and will buy some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have fairly dark hair so was sceptical but it is amazing! Gave such a colour to my hair and did t stain it! Perfect for festival season! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fun bit of colour, that also comes out as easily as it went on. Great bit of kit for night out or festivals!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
the BEST purple washout I have ever used. Lasts just the right amount of time, and washes out to a beautiful silvery shade. In love with this purple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really easy to use and great for a quick change of colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really easy to use, the colour payoff was intense but it was also easy to wash out. Would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hair dye looks really good and is fun to use for a different but temporary change to the hair. It’s really easy to use and leaves the hair looking and feeling good. I highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]