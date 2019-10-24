By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L’Oreal Colorista Washout Purple Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Colorista Washout Purple Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
£7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Colorista Washout Purple Hair
  • Don't Just DIY
  • #doityourway
  • Goes well with
  • Colorista Effects
  • Pastel colour for blonde, ombre or highlighted hair

Information

Ingredients

1176183, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyanthraquinoneaminopropyl Methyl Morpholinium Methosulfate, Trideceth-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, (F.I.L. C192629/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • Shampoo & dry hair well so the caring colour can better soak into hair. Brush to untangle your hair. Wear a towel to protect your clothes, placing all your hair over it. Wear your gloves. Don't forget to keep them on while rinsing. It is a good idea to do a test strand before colouring all of your hair to make sure you like the colour.
  • Usage:
  • Full head look:
  • 1) Start applying about two fingers away from the roots for an edgy, undone-roots look.
  • 2) Squeeze the colour directly into your gloved hand and apply. Avoid the scalp to prevent stains.
  • 3) Massage colour into hair - keep adding colour until hair is totally saturated.
  • Pastels: Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids: Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear.
  • The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition!
  • Just dry your hair and now you can style it!
  • Ombre Look:
  • 1) Divide hair in two parts. Then squeeze the colour directly into your gloved hand.
  • 2) Beginning at hair tips, massage colour into hair from the tips to just below the chin.
  • 3) To create a gradated effect, blend the colour upward with your fingers. Repeat with the other part of hair.
  • Pastels: Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids: Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear.
  • The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition!
  • Just dry your hair and now you can style it! Try not to run coloured water over all the hair.
  • Highlights Look:
  • 1) Start applying about two fingers away from the roots for an edgy, undone-roots look.
  • 2) Squeeze a coin-sized amount of colour directly into your gloved hand. Avoid the scalp to prevent stains.
  • 3) Pick up a small strand to colour and apply. Repeat with as many strands as you want.
  • Pastels: Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids: Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear. The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition! Just dry your hair and now you can style it!

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

18 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

I have light blonde hair and this showed up extrem

3 stars

I have light blonde hair and this showed up extremely well, I'm very happy with the results and it washes out as it says on the bottle. Brilliant for a party or night out or even for a normal look as it blends in extremely well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleased with how the colourful came out but glad i

5 stars

Pleased with how the colourful came out but glad it wasn't permanent to so I can change up when want to. Really use to use and apply 100% reccomend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I did feel like this was quite drying for the hair

2 stars

I did feel like this was quite drying for the hair, but the colours are so vibrant and last a bit longer than i had expected :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice product! Colour was as expected, its eas

5 stars

Very nice product! Colour was as expected, its easy to use! Highly reccomend it and will buy some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have fairly dark hair so was sceptical but it is

5 stars

I have fairly dark hair so was sceptical but it is amazing! Gave such a colour to my hair and did t stain it! Perfect for festival season! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun bit of colour, that also comes out as easily a

3 stars

Fun bit of colour, that also comes out as easily as it went on. Great bit of kit for night out or festivals!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

the BEST purple washout I have ever used. Lasts ju

5 stars

the BEST purple washout I have ever used. Lasts just the right amount of time, and washes out to a beautiful silvery shade. In love with this purple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really easy to use and great for a quick change of

3 stars

Really easy to use and great for a quick change of colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really easy to use, the colour payoff was intense

4 stars

Really easy to use, the colour payoff was intense but it was also easy to wash out. Would definitely use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair dye looks really good and is fun to use

3 stars

This hair dye looks really good and is fun to use for a different but temporary change to the hair. It’s really easy to use and leaves the hair looking and feeling good. I highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

