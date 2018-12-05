By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'or. Classique Instant Coffee 165G

5(1)Write a review
L'or. Classique Instant Coffee 165G
£ 6.69
£4.06/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze Dried Instant Coffee
  • Discover more at www.lorespresso.com
  • L'OR Classique: golden roasted coffee with smooth and delicate, yet intriguingly rich and aromatic taste.
  • The presence of Colombian Arabica beans in this L'OR signature blend ensures a fruity and multidimensional character of the coffee.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
  • L'OR why pursue anything less than gold.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discover our signature coffee blend L'OR Classique
  • Smooth & Aromatic
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before Date see base of jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Make the Perfect Cup:
  • Add 1 or 2 teaspoons per cup and hot water, just off the boil.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 101 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Customer Service:
  • UK Freephone: 0808-100-8787
  • Ireland Freephone: 1800 207275
  • www.lorespresso.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great

5 stars

I loved this coffee, wonderful flavour, and great smell.

