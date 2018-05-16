Tresemme Extra Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

- Get set with our pro performance hairsprays. Whether you want to fully secure your look, or to help take control of your frizz for 24 hours, TRESemmé has a range of hairsprays to meet the level of hold you need. To freeze your look in a flash, why not try a TRESemmé hard hold hairspray with level 5 hold to ensure your updos will not fall flat with this hardworking product. For a lighter all-day touchable hold try a level 3, allowing your locks to move naturally whilst giving you the control and grip you need to help tame frizz and flyaways. All TRESemmé hairsprays are non-sticky to the touch and brush out easily.
- To apply TRESemmé Hairspray, spray from 10-12 inches away from your dry hair, one section at a time. For a stronger hold, layer more coats just where you want more control. For maximum fullness, flip your hair upside down and mist all over to set.
- Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
- If you think TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray is one of the best hairsprays, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
- Get set with our pro performance hairsprays
- Whatever your style, get frizz - free smooth hair all day
- A natural hold without stiffness or stickiness
- Brushes out in an instant at the end of a long day
- Achieve a strong but not stiff hold, keeping your style in place and protecting from humidity with this hard hold hairspray
- All day natural hold & 24 hour frizz control
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
400 ℮
Safety information
