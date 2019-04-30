Tresemme Freeze Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

Night out worthy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th April 2019 Loved this product is lasted the whole night out, curled my hair at about 7pm and lasted all the way through to the morning after even woke up with curly hair! Strong hold without the strong smell and comes out in a fine spray rather than making my hair feel hard and heavy. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent hold not too sticky 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th April 2019 As a regular hairspray user it's very important to find that that has firm enough hold for your style but one then doesn't remain sticky and is brushable preventing hair damage. This hairspray does exactly that, hairstyles last all day and night with no flyaways, but once its time to take it down it isn't difficult to get a brush through and let the hair relax. When the hair is curled the curls are held in place but don't turn rock hard without any movement, hair still appears quite natural which is essential. An excellent sized tin with a couple of months worth of daily use in I would say, definitely one to purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hairspray will buy agakn 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2019 Love this hairspray does exactly what it says, my hair always drops after a blow dry but this one keeps it exactly in place. Will purchase again and again. It all smells very fresh too which is a added bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell and a light feel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th April 2019 My first impression of this hairspray was that it smells lovely, not like other hairspray products which have an unpleasant chemical smell. I have curly, frizzy hair and find it difficult to keep my hair looking good throughout the day, so I'm glad I found this. It has good hold and is not sticky at all, my hair still feels soft after spraying as it's light and not wet like other brands I've tried and I feel confident knowing my hair will stay the same for several hours. I can brush it out of my hair easily which is great if I want to change styles. However, I have found with my hair type that it's not good for taming frizz when styling hair in a ponytail and I find the large size of the containet a bit awkward to use. I recommend spraying all over hair after heat styling and touching up on any areas that may need extra hold. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds really well! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th April 2019 I have really long hair (down to my bottom!) and I really struggled to find a hairspray that would hold the curls or style without causing it to go rock solid. But this hairspray has made my hair still really bouncy when having got curls in it and it also lasting all night! Highly recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holds long time 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd April 2019 I bought this a couple of weeks and happy that I did because first of all the pros of this spray is that it holds my big curls long time , my curls stays up, and it has not too strong smell when you spray which is very positive to me in my smelling part as my nose is sensitive. Another plus after spray it's not sticky and is very fine in my hair, not need much spray cause it covers all my hair. The con or downside, however is when I wake up the next day, my hair is a bit dry and nonetheless, it is a very good product. Overall, I'm satisfied with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

amazing hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd April 2019 tried this out with my daughters hair (long and thick) for her easter disco at school, it's a hot hall full of kids running around and dancing and this held up amazingly, she came out sweating after an hour's fun but her hair still looked perfectly curled, have my sister's wedding shortly and this is going to be a life saver for the both of us, holds up well even with sweat and terrible dance moves, washes and brushes out easily and doesn't make your hair sticky or hard like some others, just perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, long lasting hold 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd April 2019 This hairspray is great for use on any ‘up-do’ styles as it really does lock the hair onto place! i use hairspray to also set waves and curls when my hair is down but found this a little bit too stiff and sticky. I still like movement in my hair when it’s wavy, so will definitely keep this product aside for any fancier styles which require serious freezing - it’s perfect for that! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hold! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st March 2019 I got this freezehold hairspray to try and I’m very impressed at the results. It sprays on like a mist and gives really good hold especially in these strong winds we’ve been having in the UK! You don’t need a lot either unlike some sprays I’ve used previously. I’d definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]