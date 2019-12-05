By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grandeza Aged Red Wine 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • Grandeza Gran Traditión is a smooth, rounded red from the sun-drenched vineyards of the central Spanish plains. Hot, dry summers and cold winters are key to achieving a unique balance of flavours, while the old vine fruit gives depth and complexity to the blend. Expect plenty of ripe red fruit, layered with flavours of vanilla and sweet spice. Enjoy on its own or perfect with grilled or roasted red meats, or charcuterie.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Aged five years
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe red fruit layered with flavours of vanilla and sweet spice

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Bodegas Muriel

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Javier Murua - Sara Ugarte

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Harvested from vineyards in central Spain, the blend of indigenous red grapes are fermented in stainless steel and then undergo five years ageing before release.

History

  • Grandeza Gran Tradicion encapsulates the best of Spain - with old vine fruit and long ageing in bottle to give a smooth, rounded wine that's a great match for grilled or roasted red meats.

Regional Information

  • Hot, dry summers and cool winters are the key to achieving a unique balance of flavours, while the old vine fruit gives depth and complexity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • R.C. de Vinos,
  • R.E. 5160-L0,
  • España.

Distributor address

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 3DA.
  • UK.

Return to

  • Off-Piste Wines,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 3DA.
  • UK.
  • www.offpistewines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

A really lovely wine for the price. Fruity and med

5 stars

A really lovely wine for the price. Fruity and medium bodied giving it an easy drinking all-rounder for any rioja or tempranillo lover.

