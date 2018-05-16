Magners Dark Fruit 4X440ml

Product Description
- A refreshing cider with blackcurrant and blackberry flavourings, sugar and sweetener.
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.8
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- WM Magner Ltd,
- Annerville,
- Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Careline: 00800 5550 0011
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml Contains:
|Each Can (440ml) Contains:
|Energy:
|184kJ/44kcal
|811kJ/194kcal
|10%* of your guideline daily amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
