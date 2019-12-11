Galaxy Hot Chocolate Pods 8X17g
- Energy294kJ 70kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1729kJ
Product Description
- Hot Chocolate Powdered Drink with Sugars and Sweetener.
- Made with galaxy chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 136g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Low Sodium Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Sulphate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, E466, E340ii, E339ii, E452i), Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Natural Caramelised Sugar, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (E471), Sweetener (E955)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- For best results, preheat your cup
- Insert Galaxy® Hot Chocolate pod
- Set the beverage volume to 6 bars (for those models with water measurement) or use 180ml of water (for those without)
- Move the lever to the right for hot beverages and beverage preparation will start
- Stir and then enjoy the smooth indulgence of Galaxy® Hot Chocolate
- 6 Bars (180ml) + 1 Pod = 1 Hot Chocolate
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 17g
Name and address
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars.
- Ireland: Mars,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.galaxyhotchocolate.com
Net Contents
8 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 17g + 180ml hot water / (%**)
|Energy
|1729kJ
|294kJ (4%)
|-
|411kcal
|70kcal (4%)
|Fat
|10.7g
|1.8g (3%)
|of which saturates
|9.1g
|1.5g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|12.1g (5%)
|of which sugars
|62.7g
|10.7g (12%)
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.9g (2%)
|Salt
|1.19g
|0.20g (3%)
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
