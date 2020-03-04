Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder White 850 G

Love this product 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 4th March 2020 I use this product regularly for my little boys school white school uniform shirts. I just pop it in the pre wash drawer of the washing machine, select pre wash and they just come out lovely and clean and white. There is no worrying about items going grey and they smell fresh too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Overall good product 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 28th January 2020 Having a small child in our house, over the years we have tried various stain removers and whiteners. This definitely helps with some of the more stubborn stains. Soaking garments also helps to assist the cleaning process.

Great whitening product 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 19th January 2020 I've been lucky enough to have been asked to trial Vanish Gold Stain Remover powder white. It has been able to remove tough stains in the wash without the need to pre soak. I've been really pleased with it

Pearly whites 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 With abit of a messy toddler in the house, on recent days back from school my daughters white shirts have been covered in paints and colouring. This worked a treat on removing the stains and restoring them back to normal

Brighter whites 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 I thought I would give Vanish Gold Stain Remover a try as my husband always seems to ignore the separate piles of washing I've created, you know the dark pile, mixed colours and the whites.... He's forever putting whites in with the other piles only to leave my daughters sports bras a nasty grey colour. Now I wasn't expecting miracles, the damage has already been done right, but it seems with using just a scoop full of the powder in the drawer with each white wash that the whites seems a lot brighter. My daughters white school shirts are glowing and it seems her sports bras aren't the sad grey that they were, with each wash they seem to get whiter. I'm defo adding this to my white wash routine to keep our whites from looking sad and grey. I like that there is no smell and it comes with a little scoop to assist in getting the powder out the tub to the drawer, all in all a huge thumbs up from me!

Excellent 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 I have a toddler who wears white to school every day, and by the day if the day they are ridiculously dirty. I soak them in hot water with 3-4 scoops, then wash them with 2 scoops. To be honest they come out very white no stains and the smell lovely. Would definitely recommend.

Whites are White again! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 I used half a scoop in with my detergent on a white wash. When I began hanging up the washing I was pleasantly surprised. My three sons wear a white polo shirt for school. They come home daily with stains such as lunch, pen & paint to name a few! Their polo shirts were clean & white! Even my old 'grey' granny knickers were back to pure white! Just like brand new! I would recommend this!

Good for general white wash, not good for stains 3 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 I really like Vanish. It's great for towels or whites that are a bit dingy - throw two spoonfuls in the drum and wash and they come out much better. However, if you're looking to get a specific stain out (or an old stain), it requires more than just soaking. Think lots of powder made into a paste and an awful lot of effort to get it out before it even goes in the wash. Definitely not as simple as it is on the ads! Also you have to be careful not to overfill the drum, else the powder won't dissolve properly (it does dissolve better at higher temps). At lower temps it leaves a slight residue, which can be difficult for sensitive skin, especially because it has a warning on the side because of some of the ingredients (Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide and Sodium C-14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate) both which cause skin irritation. Awkwardly, the safety information says 'do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing'. I was concerned that a lot of the ingredients contain phthalates (which is an endocrine disruptor) which is bad if you're trying to get pregnant. You'd want to make sure that all your washing is rinsed thoroughly and don't have any residue. Otherwise, if used properly, does a good job on maintaining your whites!

My clothes are instantly whiter 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 10th January 2020 This Vanish Oxi Action gold stain remover powder is fantastic, with having a busy household, there is always many stained clothes. It can be added to your wash or can be rubbed in you're clothes and left to soak into the fabric to lift the stains right out. It really is a brillaint stain remover and you can see your clothes instantly whiter. It also have a great scent and leave your clothes clean and fresh