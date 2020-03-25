Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 850 G

Amazing results!
I’ve always used Vanish stain remover for my whites but never thought about my coloured washing. This little pot claims to get rid of a hundred different kinds of stains in one wash (and a cold one too) so I thought I’d give it a whirl. It worked brilliantly on the kids sports kits and was superb at getting rid of the deodorant marks that always linger on my teens clothes. This now sits side by side with my Vanish white and they are perfect partners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great stain remover - every family needs it!!
I have two teenagers and an equally messy other half - this is an absolute must! From mud, grass and food to makeup and paint - this works wonders on a whole variety of stains (and boy, do I need it!). They only faff is the whole rubbing it in before the wash but it really is needed for those tougher stains. For less intense stains I just soak the item for half an hour before chucking it in the machine with another scoop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great stain remover
Vanish is my favourite stain remover. It is great on tough stains. Vanish is the brand I use regularly. Vanish stain remover tub is reasonable size but it have preferred large family size as I have seven family members. I would recommend Vanish Gold Stain Remove for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic results every time
This is a laundry life saver! It safely removes all stains, quickly and easily. I just put a scoop of this in my dispenser drawn and leave it to work it’s magic. For a very heavily stained garment I also use this to soak it before putting it in the washer. All the vanish range is fantastic, 100% recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good
Ive tried the vanish liquid before but not tried the gold stain remover powder. It was amazing, i tried it with my daughters very muddy and grass stained clothes. The came out looking so clean that you would never have known and it didnt take any of the colour out of the clothes. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Disappointed
I was looking forward to using something that would remove stains without removing colour. I washed a small load with this at 40 degrees and it did nothing so I washed them again with vanish at a hotter temperature and still nothing! Very disappointed! The marks were new and were not from things that heavily stain! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best stain removal
It removes all the stubborn stain from my kids clothes. I use it always with my whites to keep them white. I also have a very messy three year old who likes eat icecream and strawberries and this never fails to get them out. Even if they have been sitting in the washing basket for a few days before getting washed! Amazing product. Highly recommended to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Removes all stains
This is an amazing stain remover to use in your wash. I’m a carer for my elderly father and sometimes he gets food stains etc on his clothes. This product even removed old stains from clothes that had been washed previously. It is fantastic and can not recommend it enough it literally removes all stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does a good job
Ok so I've washed both my son's school uniform and husbands shirts using the vanish stain remover and this is probably the cleanest and whitest they have been since I bought them. All stains completely disappeared especially the stubborn ones around the collar and cuffs. Really pleased with the results. I made sure to follow the instructions and a little product does go a long way. Overall, erratic with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A must have!
Vanish is a must have in my home. I have a little 6 month old and I have find that this is the only product that removes stains from weaning. I put a cap every washing or even let it soak to remove those tough stains and it works brilliantly! The quality and softening of the clothes is not affected either! I happen to use this on my son's changing mat too and by leaving the powder on it for 24 hours it cleaned the stain I had on it! Brilliant product, highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]