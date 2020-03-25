By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 850 G

Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 850 G
Product Description

  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rb.com/responsibilty
  • 1st time amazing stain removal, even in a cold wash
  • Millions of Oxi Action Bubbles
  • Powerful Oxi Action Formula
  • Safe on everyday fabrics*, colours and whites
  • * everyday fabrics like contain and polyester
  • Nothing but the Ingredients You Need
  • Free from Chlorine Bleach.
  • Amazing Stain Fighters
  • Sodium Percarbonate - Releases active oxygen to lift out stains safely.
  • Enzymes - Break down food, starch and outdoor stains.
  • Anionic Surfactants & Non-ionic Surfactants - Remove greasy stains safely.
  • Cleaning Boosters & Helpers
  • Sodium Carbonate - Enhances deep cleaning.
  • Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) - Boosts stain removal even at low temperatures.
  • Zeolite - Softens water.
  • Freshness Booster
  • Perfum - Provides a boost of scent.
  • Our gold standard
  • Pack size: 850G

Information

Ingredients

> 30%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, < 5%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Zeolite, Enzymes, Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol

Storage

Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pre-Treat
  • Clean & dry the scoop before placing back into tub
  • After pre-treat wash as usual
  • Mix 10g of powder with equal amount of water and stir for 30 secs
  • Apply mix on the stain
  • Rub the stain as needed
  • Soak
  • After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly
  • Add x1 scoop to 4L of water
  • 6h Max For Whites
  • 1h Max For Colours
  • For best results on stains rub before rinsing
  • 1 scoop = 60ml
  • Wash
  • Add with your detergent in the drawer:
  • For normal stains x1/2 scoop
  • For though & dried-in stains x1 scoop
  • Just add one scoop in every wash
  • Usage Advice:
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • For best results, it may be necessary to repeat parts of the process.
  • Do not use on any garment or rug made of wool, silk or leather.
  • Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc.
  • Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes.
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not contaminate the product in the tub.
  • Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.

Warnings

  • VANISH OXI GOLD POWDER FABRIC STAIN REMOVER. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
  • DANGER

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Pox 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

850g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER VANISH OXI GOLD POWDER FABRIC STAIN REMOVER. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. DANGER

Amazing results!

5 stars

I’ve always used Vanish stain remover for my whites but never thought about my coloured washing. This little pot claims to get rid of a hundred different kinds of stains in one wash (and a cold one too) so I thought I’d give it a whirl. It worked brilliantly on the kids sports kits and was superb at getting rid of the deodorant marks that always linger on my teens clothes. This now sits side by side with my Vanish white and they are perfect partners. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stain remover - every family needs it!!

5 stars

I have two teenagers and an equally messy other half - this is an absolute must! From mud, grass and food to makeup and paint - this works wonders on a whole variety of stains (and boy, do I need it!). They only faff is the whole rubbing it in before the wash but it really is needed for those tougher stains. For less intense stains I just soak the item for half an hour before chucking it in the machine with another scoop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stain remover

5 stars

Vanish is my favourite stain remover. It is great on tough stains. Vanish is the brand I use regularly. Vanish stain remover tub is reasonable size but it have preferred large family size as I have seven family members. I would recommend Vanish Gold Stain Remove for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic results every time

5 stars

This is a laundry life saver! It safely removes all stains, quickly and easily. I just put a scoop of this in my dispenser drawn and leave it to work it’s magic. For a very heavily stained garment I also use this to soak it before putting it in the washer. All the vanish range is fantastic, 100% recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good

4 stars

Ive tried the vanish liquid before but not tried the gold stain remover powder. It was amazing, i tried it with my daughters very muddy and grass stained clothes. The came out looking so clean that you would never have known and it didnt take any of the colour out of the clothes. Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed

1 stars

I was looking forward to using something that would remove stains without removing colour. I washed a small load with this at 40 degrees and it did nothing so I washed them again with vanish at a hotter temperature and still nothing! Very disappointed! The marks were new and were not from things that heavily stain! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best stain removal

5 stars

It removes all the stubborn stain from my kids clothes. I use it always with my whites to keep them white. I also have a very messy three year old who likes eat icecream and strawberries and this never fails to get them out. Even if they have been sitting in the washing basket for a few days before getting washed! Amazing product. Highly recommended to all [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Removes all stains

5 stars

This is an amazing stain remover to use in your wash. I’m a carer for my elderly father and sometimes he gets food stains etc on his clothes. This product even removed old stains from clothes that had been washed previously. It is fantastic and can not recommend it enough it literally removes all stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does a good job

5 stars

Ok so I've washed both my son's school uniform and husbands shirts using the vanish stain remover and this is probably the cleanest and whitest they have been since I bought them. All stains completely disappeared especially the stubborn ones around the collar and cuffs. Really pleased with the results. I made sure to follow the instructions and a little product does go a long way. Overall, erratic with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must have!

5 stars

Vanish is a must have in my home. I have a little 6 month old and I have find that this is the only product that removes stains from weaning. I put a cap every washing or even let it soak to remove those tough stains and it works brilliantly! The quality and softening of the clothes is not affected either! I happen to use this on my son's changing mat too and by leaving the powder on it for 24 hours it cleaned the stain I had on it! Brilliant product, highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

