Vanish Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 470 G

4.5(23)Write a review
Vanish Oxi Action Stain Remover Powder 470 G
£ 3.50
£7.45/kg

Product Description

  • For ingredients information:
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rb.com/responsibility
  • Oxi Action Powder Fabric Stain Remover.
  • Amazing Stain Removal
  • Whatever the stain*
  • Millions of Oxi Action Bubbles
  • Oxi Action Formula
  • Safe on everyday fabrics**, colours and whites
  • *any stain types: coloured, greasy or enzymatic
  • ** everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester
  • Nothing but the ingredients you need
  • Free From
  • Chlorine Bleach.
  • Unbeatable Stain Fighters
  • Sodium Percarbonate - Releases active oxygen to lift out stains safely.
  • Enzymes - Break down food, starch and outdoor stains.
  • Anionic Surfactants & Non-ionic Surfactants - Remove greasy stains safely.
  • Cleaning Boosters & Helpers
  • Sodium Carbonate - Enhances deep cleaning.
  • Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) - Boosts stain removal even at low temperatures.
  • Zeolite - Softens water.
  • Freshness Booster
  • Perfume - Provides a boost of scent.
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

>30%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Zeolites, Enzymes, Perfume

Storage

Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pre-Treat
  • Clean & dry the scoop before placing back into tub
  • After pre-treat wash as usual
  • Mix 10g of powder with equal amount of water and stir for 30 secs
  • Apply mix on the stain
  • Rub the stain as needed
  • Soak
  • After soaking wash as usual or rinse thoroughly
  • Add x1 scoop to 4L of water
  • For Whites 6h Max
  • For Colours 1h Max
  • For best results on stains, rub before rinsing
  • 1 scoop = 60ml
  • Wash
  • Add with your detergent in the drawer:
  • For normal stains x1/2 scoop
  • For tough & dried-in stains x1 scoop
  • Just add one scoop in every wash
  • Usage Advice:
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • For best results, it may be necessary to repeat parts of the process.
  • Do not use on any garment or rug made of wool, silk or leather.
  • Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc.
  • Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes.
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not contaminate the product in the tub.
  • Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and may leak.

Warnings

  • VANISH OXI ACTION POWDER Fabric Stain Remover. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Benzenesulfonic Acid, C10-13 Alkyl derivs. Sodium Salts. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place.
  • DANGER

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

470g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER VANISH OXI ACTION POWDER Fabric Stain Remover. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Benzenesulfonic Acid, C10-13 Alkyl derivs. Sodium Salts. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear eye protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Reclose lid after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place. DANGER

23 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Worked on an old stain

5 stars

This can be used a number of ways-before your wash but making into a paste and rub into a stubborn stain, You can soak the clothes, Or you can add to your wash into the drawer. I tried on an old korma curry stain on my top and it worked! I used the paste method then also added a scoop to my drawer Will be using again and again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not all stains

3 stars

I've tested out the Vanish Stain Remover Powder on my white washes and it has worked on small light stains but not fully got rid of the heavier stains such as tomato sauce and dried on strong black coffee. There was still a faint mark after the wash even though I used a whole scoop as per the instructions. For the heavier stains I think it might work if you soak them straight away in the mixture. I've used the spray on version before and that worked on any new stains but was a pain to spray on every small stain on each piece of clothing before a wash. This powder works for keeping on top of those lighter stains in each wash so will continue using. It has a nice scent to it too so clothes come out smelling fresher and cleaner. It's also good to know it's colour safe but I've not tried it out yet as not had any visible/strong stain to gauge it on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant stain remover.

5 stars

I think Vanish stain remover is brilliant. I have three small children so we go through a lot of this product and it always takes the stains are marks from their clothes. It has removed spaghetti, red wine and lots and lots of mud. From both colours and whites and always leaves them shining. Couldn’t recommend more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really works

5 stars

Quite impressed with this as it really did help shift stains from the whites, even worked on red wine mark. Easy to use either in the washing machine or near on clothes with a bit of water. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works!!!

5 stars

Everyone has been going on about this and never Tried it till now and OMG! It really works it takes all the stains off and I use it in every wash to make sure all the stains are gone! It helps keep the clothes nice and clean and works even in the hardest stains [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for stains

5 stars

I was very impressed with this product. I have a very messy toddler so i’ve always got clothes to wash with tough stains. This made my laundry a lot cleaner, the stains were either fully gone or almost gone, much better than using washing powder on it’s own. It comes with a little scoop to help you decide how much to use depending on the stain intensity. I would definatley be repurchasing this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Got my whites, white!

4 stars

I had a few of my children’s school tops that had seen better days, I was going to bin them but thought I’d give this a try first. I soaked them for around 30mins then put on a normal wash and they look like brand new! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Love varnish stain remover powder - couldn’t live without it. With two small children who are constantly getting food and dirt on their clothes this is my go to for a presoak and it always gets the stains out - fab [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What stain?!

5 stars

As a mum of 2 young boys I'm am always having to sort out mud and grass stains from their clothes. Vanish is great - a simple scoop of it in the wash normally does the trick and gets rid of stains. If I think something is a bit more ground in then I just give it a soak pre wash and I've never had a stain come out the wash. Couldn't live without it now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

With two young children and a dog we end up with a number of stains on clothing and our table cloth and so far there is nothing that vanish hasn't removed! Mud, tomatoes, oil, wine, curry to name but a few! It has a pleasant smell and is so simple to use as you just pop it in with your normal detergent. I use it regularly and would recommend it to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

