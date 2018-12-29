Tesco Finest Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Roulade 580G

Too much cream and not enough meringue
Was our xmas day dessert. Not very nice at all. Far too much sickly cream and no where near enough meringue. So very sickly and gritty with bits of raspberries. Wouldn't recommend unless you love cream
Fun party dessert but add extras!
This is undoubtedly a good quality product. Whilst this product is composed of my favouite dessert ingredients it was disappointing. The are no whole raspberries in it - just a rather thin raspberry sauce. The dark chocolate outer detail, looked appealing but lacked flavour. On the plus side the meringue remains crisp after defrosting, there is plenty of cream and it is not too sweet. It would make a good dinner party desert for say 4 people as it looks good and overall is not bad value for money. I would serve it with fresh strawberries and raspberries and perhaps clotted cream to give more of a luxury feel.
Yummy and excellent value for money
Our whole family thought it was delicious and very good quality
Great Daily dessert
Lovely ideal for family BBQ but everyone said not as nice as your toffee and pecan roulade.