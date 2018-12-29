By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Roulade 580G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Roulade 580G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1205kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Meringue filled with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, raspberries and raspberry pieces, decorated with Belgian chocolate drizzle and dark chocolate shavings.
  • For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp outer shell. For the right texture, our expert bakers make this with egg whites and sugar, baked slowly on a low heat. It's then carefully rolled by hand around the fruity filling. The tangy flavour of Heritage raspberries is balanced with the sweetness of raspberry sauce. Raspberry pieces and a thick layer of British cream add great texture. The dessert is finished with a drizzle of rich, intense Belgian dark chocolate and a scattering of chocolate flakes; the perfect pairing for the fruit's tartness.
  • Sweet raspberry sauce, tangy raspberries and whipped cream hand rolled in crisp meringue and finished with dark chocolate.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 580g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (24%), Pasteurised Egg White, Heritage Raspberry (16%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (3.5%), Cornflour, Dark Chocolate Shavings, Maize Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil.

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Belgian Dark Chocolate Shavings contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 54% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

580g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a roulade (73g)
Energy1205kJ / 287kcal880kJ / 209kcal
Fat9.7g7.1g
Saturates6.8g5.0g
Carbohydrate46.6g34.0g
Sugars45.5g33.2g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein3.1g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Too much cream and not enough meringue

1 stars

Was our xmas day dessert. Not very nice at all. Far too much sickly cream and no where near enough meringue. So very sickly and gritty with bits of raspberries. Wouldn't recommend unless you love cream

Fun party dessert but add extras!

3 stars

This is undoubtedly a good quality product. Whilst this product is composed of my favouite dessert ingredients it was disappointing. The are no whole raspberries in it - just a rather thin raspberry sauce. The dark chocolate outer detail, looked appealing but lacked flavour. On the plus side the meringue remains crisp after defrosting, there is plenty of cream and it is not too sweet. It would make a good dinner party desert for say 4 people as it looks good and overall is not bad value for money. I would serve it with fresh strawberries and raspberries and perhaps clotted cream to give more of a luxury feel.

Yummy and excellent value for money

5 stars

Our whole family thought it was delicious and very good quality

Great Daily dessert

5 stars

Lovely ideal for family BBQ but everyone said not as nice as your toffee and pecan roulade.

