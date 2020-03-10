By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mango Passion Fruit Roulades 2X90g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1332kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Meringue filled with Alphonso mango whipped cream and passion fruit sauce, finished with metallic coloured dusting.
  • For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp outer shell. Our expert bakers make this with egg whites and sugar, baked slowly on a low heat for great texture. It's then rolled by hand around the fruity filling. We use Alphonso mango to sweeten the thick layer of cream and pair it with a tangy passion fruit sauce. Alphonso is an Indian variety of mango known for its sweetness, richness and flavour. A scattering of silver dusting gives the roulade a shimmering finish.
  • Rich Alphonso mango cream and vibrant passion fruit sauce hand rolled in crisp meringue, finished with a silver shimmer.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White, Whipping Cream (Milk) (22%), Water, Alphonso Mango Purée (3.5%), Cornflour, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice (1.5%), Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Icing Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.,

Storage

Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 45 minutes at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 45 minutes at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach roulade (90g)
Energy1332kJ / 315kcal1199kJ / 284kcal
Fat6.3g5.7g
Saturates4.4g4.0g
Carbohydrate61.3g55.2g
Sugars60.5g54.5g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein3.3g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

these are delicious and I hate that they are no lo

5 stars

these are delicious and I hate that they are no longer available. all the roulades are either lemon, chocolate or caramel. I am heartily sick of caramel. plz try to get these back in stock

These are peng

4 stars

These are peng

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Gorgeous! I only wish Tesco had made bigger ones..enough for a family

Ideal diet pud

5 stars

Low calorie pud when weight watching

Delicious. Would recommend.

5 stars

Delicious. Would recommend.

Mmmmm. Ecstatic taste.

5 stars

Very classy dessert. Delicious balance of sweet and tart. Impressive for guests or an intimate meal for two. Totally in love with it. I wanted something different to the ordinary dessert. This ticked all the boxes.

A perfect mix of sweet and tangy

5 stars

First review I've ever written for a Tesco product. These are delicious. A perfect mix of sweet and tangy, just the right size, and so light you can always fit one in. They're also sparkly, so children love them before tasted them which can be important. I am going to get SO fat!

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.

Delicious!

5 stars

Tried these deserts a while ago and enjoyed them so much that we now have them once a week!

