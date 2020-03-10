Tesco Finest Mango Passion Fruit Roulades 2X90g

these are delicious and I hate that they are no lo
these are delicious and I hate that they are no longer available. all the roulades are either lemon, chocolate or caramel. I am heartily sick of caramel. plz try to get these back in stock
These are peng
Gorgeous!
Gorgeous! I only wish Tesco had made bigger ones..enough for a family
Ideal diet pud
Low calorie pud when weight watching
Delicious. Would recommend.
Mmmmm. Ecstatic taste.
Very classy dessert. Delicious balance of sweet and tart. Impressive for guests or an intimate meal for two. Totally in love with it. I wanted something different to the ordinary dessert. This ticked all the boxes.
A perfect mix of sweet and tangy
First review I've ever written for a Tesco product. These are delicious. A perfect mix of sweet and tangy, just the right size, and so light you can always fit one in. They're also sparkly, so children love them before tasted them which can be important. I am going to get SO fat!
Absolutely delicious.
Delicious!
Tried these deserts a while ago and enjoyed them so much that we now have them once a week!