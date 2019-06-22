By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Colorista Washout Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

4(15)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Colorista Washout Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Colorista Washout Pink Hair
  • Don't Just DIY
  • #doityourway
  • Goes well with
  • Colorista Effects
  • Pastel colour for blonde, ombre or highlighted hair

Information

Ingredients

1176246, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Trideceth-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Basic Red 51, Fumaric Acid, Sodium Chloride, HC Blue No. 15, Sodium Hydroxide, (F.I.L. C192637/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • Shampoo & dry hair well so the caring colour can better soak into hair. Brush to untangle your hair. Wear a towel to protect your clothes, placing all your hair over it. Wear your gloves. Don't forget to keep them on while rinsing. It is a good idea to do a test strand before colouring all of your hair to make sure you like the colour.
  • Usage:
  • Full head look:
  • 1) Start applying about two fingers away from the roots for an edgy, undone-roots look.
  • 2) Squeeze the colour directly into your gloved hand and apply. Avoid the scalp to prevent stains.
  • 3) Massage colour into hair - keep adding colour until hair is totally saturated.
  • Pastels: Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids: Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear.
  • The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition!
  • Just dry your hair and now you can style it!
  • Ombre Look:
  • 1) Divide hair in two parts. Then squeeze the colour directly into your gloved hand.
  • 2) Beginning at hair tips, massage colour into hair from the tips to just below the chin.
  • 3) To create a gradated effect, blend the colour upward with your fingers. Repeat with the other part of hair.
  • Pastels: Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids : Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear. The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition!
  • Just dry your hair and now you can style it! Try not to run coloured water over all the hair.
  • Highlights Look:
  • 1) Start applying about two fingers away from the roots for an edgy, undone-roots look.
  • 2) Squeeze a coin-sized amount of colour directly into your gloved hand. Avoid the scalp to prevent stains.
  • 3) Pick up a small strand to colour and apply. Repeat with as many strands as you want.
  • Pastels : Leave in 15min, 20min for more vibrancy.
  • Vivids : Leave in 20min, 30min for more vibrancy.
  • 4) Wearing gloves, rinse until water runs clear. The colour is already a caring hair mask - so no need to condition! Just dry your hair and now you can style it!

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good colour appeared on my hair and lasted around

4 stars

Good colour appeared on my hair and lasted around 4 days with no stains. Was very easy towash the colour out and didn’t stain the bath like other colours would. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fun temporary colour. Goes on easily. I have

3 stars

Great fun temporary colour. Goes on easily. I have dark coloured hair but shows up nicely on my highlights. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The colour is vibrant, doesn't make the hair dry a

5 stars

The colour is vibrant, doesn't make the hair dry at all. Feels really nice on the hair and blends amazingly with other colours from the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple and easy to use, great subtle colour and gr

5 stars

Simple and easy to use, great subtle colour and great results :) would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice subtle colour easy to apply and easy to

4 stars

Very nice subtle colour easy to apply and easy to wash out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasted a good amount of time, and was easy to wash

4 stars

Lasted a good amount of time, and was easy to wash out. The instructions which came with the product were easy to follow. Would defiantly repurchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This hair dye is really easy to use and looks real

4 stars

This hair dye is really easy to use and looks really good. It’s a really pretty and fun pink shade and I’d highly recommend it if you want to change up your hair temporarily. It’s great for a fun look that washes out gradually. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s quite a light pink so shows up better if your

4 stars

It’s quite a light pink so shows up better if your hair is more bleached. It does wash out rather quick so I’d say it’s good for a weekend away where you may want to colour your hair for a party etc. Good moisturising benefits [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was extremely useful. I let my friends borrow I

5 stars

It was extremely useful. I let my friends borrow It and the colour was so vibrant and noticeable and as stated on the box it did come out of my hair and now you can't see a trace of it. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice Colour. Left hair in Good condition wo

5 stars

Really nice Colour. Left hair in Good condition would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L’Oreal Colorista Washout Purple Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Schwarzkopf Live Precious Metals Pink 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

L’Oreal Colorista Spray Hot Pink Temptations Hair Colour 75Ml

£ 7.00
£9.34/100ml

Tesco Pink Lady Apple Fridge Minimum 4

£ 2.00
£NaN/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here