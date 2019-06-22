L’Oreal Colorista Washout Pink Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Good colour appeared on my hair and lasted around
Good colour appeared on my hair and lasted around 4 days with no stains. Was very easy towash the colour out and didn’t stain the bath like other colours would. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great fun temporary colour. Goes on easily. I have dark coloured hair but shows up nicely on my highlights. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The colour is vibrant, doesn't make the hair dry at all. Feels really nice on the hair and blends amazingly with other colours from the range [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple and easy to use, great subtle colour and great results :) would use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice subtle colour easy to apply and easy to wash out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lasted a good amount of time, and was easy to wash out. The instructions which came with the product were easy to follow. Would defiantly repurchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This hair dye is really easy to use and looks really good. It’s a really pretty and fun pink shade and I’d highly recommend it if you want to change up your hair temporarily. It’s great for a fun look that washes out gradually. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s quite a light pink so shows up better if your hair is more bleached. It does wash out rather quick so I’d say it’s good for a weekend away where you may want to colour your hair for a party etc. Good moisturising benefits [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It was extremely useful. I let my friends borrow It and the colour was so vibrant and noticeable and as stated on the box it did come out of my hair and now you can't see a trace of it. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really nice Colour. Left hair in Good condition would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]