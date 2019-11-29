By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vegetable Biriyani 700G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Vegetable Biriyani 700G
£ 2.50
£3.58/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1344kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 384kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of vegetables and rice in a spicy seasoning with coriander.
  • Rice and freshly frozen vegetables in an aromatic biryani seasoning.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (52%), Cooked White Rice, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract, Clove.

Cooked White Rice contains: White Rice, Water.

Vegetables contains: Cauliflower Florets, Sweet Potato, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Spinach.

Allergy Information

  • Contains tomato.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Stir Fry from Frozen. Place the contents of the pack in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add 2 tablespoons of water. Stir-fry for 2 minutes on a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and stir fry for 8-10 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy384kJ / 91kcal1344kJ / 319kcal
Fat2.2g7.7g
Saturates0.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate9.3g32.6g
Sugars2.2g7.7g
Fibre1.9g6.7g
Protein7.6g26.6g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Okay but not brilliant

3 stars

There is enough for two portions. I added a korma sauce and served it with garlic and coriander naan. I won't buy it again, though, as it tastes soggy, having been frozen. Nice taste, though. Good value.

Totally disappointed with it. Using white rice I d

3 stars

Totally disappointed with it. Using white rice I dislike instead of basmati rice in Indian food is a complete miss. If I knew I’d never buy it.

Delicious , cooked some marinated chicken on the B

5 stars

Delicious , cooked some marinated chicken on the B B Q , and your frozen corn on the cob , paratha and coconut rice ( microwave ) . The vegetable Biryani made it a superb , flavoursome and very successful easy meal. Brilliant , must order some more.

Usually bought next

Tesco Slim Cook Butternut Dhansak 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Slim Cook Butternut & Vegetable Risotto 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Tesco Chicken & Prawn Noodles 700G

£ 2.50
£3.58/kg

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Pilau Rice 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here