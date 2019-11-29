Tesco Vegetable Biriyani 700G

Okay but not brilliant
There is enough for two portions. I added a korma sauce and served it with garlic and coriander naan. I won't buy it again, though, as it tastes soggy, having been frozen. Nice taste, though. Good value.
Totally disappointed with it. Using white rice I d
Totally disappointed with it. Using white rice I dislike instead of basmati rice in Indian food is a complete miss. If I knew I’d never buy it.
Delicious , cooked some marinated chicken on the B
Delicious , cooked some marinated chicken on the B B Q , and your frozen corn on the cob , paratha and coconut rice ( microwave ) . The vegetable Biryani made it a superb , flavoursome and very successful easy meal. Brilliant , must order some more.