Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry 700G

4(7)Write a review
£ 2.50
£3.58/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1634kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars11.4g
    13%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 488kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of vegetables, chicken and rice in a green Thai inspired seasoning.
  • Rice, chicken and freshly frozen vegetables in a fragrant seasoning.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (18%), Cooked White Rice (17%), Green Beans, French Beans, Broccoli Florets, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Babycorn, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Salt, Coconut Milk Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Cream (Milk), Ginger Powder, Cumin, Turmeric, Lime Leaf, Garlic, Jalapeño Chilli, Coconut, Ginger Oil, Garlic Extract, Lime Oil, Coriander Leaf, Chilli Flakes, Maltodextrin, Coriander Extract, Ginger Extract, Lemon Oil, Lemon Grass Oil.

Cooked White Rice contains: White Rice, Water.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Stir Fry from Frozen. Place the contents of the pack in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add 2 tablespoons of water. Stir-fry for 2 minutes on a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and stir fry for 8-10 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy488kJ / 116kcal1634kJ / 387kcal
Fat2.0g6.7g
Saturates0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate16.4g54.9g
Sugars3.4g11.4g
Fibre2.0g6.7g
Protein7.0g23.5g
Salt0.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this stir fry Lovely 😊

5 stars

Did not like it at all. Nothing like a Thai green

2 stars

Great tasty product.

5 stars

Good quality - easy to use and lovely flavor. Have looked for it since and been very disappointed that I can't now seem to buy it - why not?

Guilt-free ready meal heaven

5 stars

Its rare to find a ready-meal that ticks all the boxes- healthy, great-tasting, affordable and super-simple to cook- but this product has really impressed me! I made two modifications which I think made the dish significantly more ‘authentic tasting’: I used coconut milk instead of the recommended water (I keep it frozen in ice-cube sizes cubes in my freezer), and I added fish sauce as seasoning at the end. I found these simple changes brought out the flavour (which some other reviewers have correctly pointed out was slightly lacking initially). I am a stay-at-home parent with a demanding (but lovely) toddler to look after, and I would happily grab half a bag of this for a guilt-free quick and easy lunch. I will definitely be stocking up on this for my freezer!

i was pleasantly surprised with this product. i r

4 stars

i was pleasantly surprised with this product. i really liked the fact it had plenty of green beans mixed peppers corn. i did find it lacking typical thai green curry as it lacking some of the flavour. however i would buy again without a doubt as it an ideal quick meal which was very nice.

It's just ok. There's not enough flavour for me.

3 stars

It's just ok. There's not enough flavour for me. I'd try it again but not something I'd have regularly.

Tasty Thai Curry

4 stars

This is yummy and has that special Thai taste to it. Mix it through the rice when cooked. Very nice. The Red is similar but a little more spicy but also nice.

