Tesco Thai Green Chicken Curry 700G

Love this stir fry Lovely 😊
Did not like it at all. Nothing like a Thai green curry
Great tasty product.
Good quality - easy to use and lovely flavor. Have looked for it since and been very disappointed that I can't now seem to buy it - why not?
Guilt-free ready meal heaven
Its rare to find a ready-meal that ticks all the boxes- healthy, great-tasting, affordable and super-simple to cook- but this product has really impressed me! I made two modifications which I think made the dish significantly more ‘authentic tasting’: I used coconut milk instead of the recommended water (I keep it frozen in ice-cube sizes cubes in my freezer), and I added fish sauce as seasoning at the end. I found these simple changes brought out the flavour (which some other reviewers have correctly pointed out was slightly lacking initially). I am a stay-at-home parent with a demanding (but lovely) toddler to look after, and I would happily grab half a bag of this for a guilt-free quick and easy lunch. I will definitely be stocking up on this for my freezer!
i was pleasantly surprised with this product. i really liked the fact it had plenty of green beans mixed peppers corn. i did find it lacking typical thai green curry as it lacking some of the flavour. however i would buy again without a doubt as it an ideal quick meal which was very nice.
It's just ok. There's not enough flavour for me. I'd try it again but not something I'd have regularly.
Tasty Thai Curry
This is yummy and has that special Thai taste to it. Mix it through the rice when cooked. Very nice. The Red is similar but a little more spicy but also nice.