Tesco Gammon Steak,Cheese & Pineapple 345G

- Energy825kJ 196kcal10%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars4.8g5%
- Salt3.2g53%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 135kcal
Product Description
- Sweet cured gammon steaks with added water, pineapple and mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese.
- Tender and sweet. Gammon steaks with Grated Red Leicester, mature Cheddar cheese and Pineapple Rings. TIP: Serve with chunky chips.
- with grated mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and pineapple rings.
- Pack size: 345g
Information
Ingredients
Gammon Steaks (75%), Pineapple (14%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Sugar, Citric Acid.
Gammon Steaks contains: Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- Contains pork.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18'C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 30-35 mins
From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
345g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (145g)
|Energy
|569kJ / 135kcal
|825kJ / 196kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|20.9g
|30.3g
|Salt
|2.2g
|3.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019