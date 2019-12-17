By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gammon Steak,Cheese & Pineapple 345G

£ 3.00
£8.70/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy825kJ 196kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt3.2g
    53%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet cured gammon steaks with added water, pineapple and mature Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese.
  • Tender and sweet. Gammon steaks with Grated Red Leicester, mature Cheddar cheese and Pineapple Rings. TIP: Serve with chunky chips.
  • with grated mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and pineapple rings.
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

Gammon Steaks (75%), Pineapple (14%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Sugar, Citric Acid.

Gammon Steaks contains: Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18'C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 30-35 mins
From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

345g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (145g)
Energy569kJ / 135kcal825kJ / 196kcal
Fat3.9g5.7g
Saturates2.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate3.8g5.5g
Sugars3.3g4.8g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein20.9g30.3g
Salt2.2g3.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

