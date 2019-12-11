By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Chickpea Spinach Vegetable Mix 450G

4(4)Write a review
Birds Eye Chickpea Spinach Vegetable Mix 450G
£ 1.60
£3.56/kg
Per portion (100g) boiled provides:
  • Energy249kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • A mix of spinach, chickpeas, cauliflower and lentils.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Our nutritious Chickpea & Spinach Mix is delicious and full of goodness*, ready to cook with your choice of spice and flavour in soups, curries, vegetarian burgers, salads and casseroles.
  • It is rich in protein and a source of vitamin A, which makes it great of muscles*, for the skin and for the immune system**, and it contains plenty of fibre.
  • *Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • **Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system and to the maintenance of normal skin
  • What's more, our Chickpea & Spinach Mix is ready to cook, so you can free yourself from soaking dry pulses overnight or draining tins!
  • Enjoy Chickpea and Spinach Mix as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • One portion of Birds Eye Chickpea & Spinach Mix provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • With lentils & cauliflower
  • Perfect for curries
  • Rich in protein
  • With love
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system and to the maintenance of normal skin
  • Rich in protein
  • Source of vitamin A
  • Contains plenty of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Spinach (29%), Chickpeas (25%), Cauliflower, Lentils

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or coolerSee back of pack for best before and date

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: Tastiest when boiled straight from the freezer
For 200g (approximately 2 servings)
1. Place 200g in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
2. Cover and bring back to the boil.
3. Once boiling, simmer for 3 minutes.
4. Drain and serve.
Season to taste.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Preparation and Usage

  • Are you looking for some inspiration?
  • Delicious Veggie Curry
  • In a deep pan, fry chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Then add your favourite curry sauce and our Chickpea & Spinach Mix straight from the bag.
  • Cook gently for 15 minutes.
  • Finish with chopped coriander.

Number of uses

4 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (100g) Boiled Provides:
Energy - kJ249kJ249kJ
- kcal59kcal59kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
- of which Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.8g6.8g
- of which Sugars1.1g1.1g
Fibre3.0g3.0g
Protein4.5g4.5g
Salt0.09g0.09g
Vitamin A190μg 24% NRV***190μg 24% NRV***
***Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Love it but so difficult to get :(

Super good, out of stock too frequently

5 stars

A favourite in our house. It keeps appearing on the shopping site -as in stock - we order it repeatedly, but when our delivery arrives, it's 'out of stock'. Can we get a refresh on this item: updating the Tesco site stock availability of this item please?

Very enjoyable mix, great for soups as well as the

5 stars

Very enjoyable mix, great for soups as well as the suggested curry.

Not a good taste at all and the texture was very s

2 stars

Not a good taste at all and the texture was very soft and unappealing

Usually bought next

Tesco Leaf Spinach 900G

£ 1.50
£1.67/kg

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G

£ 1.05
£2.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here