Edinburgh Gin Elderflower Liqueur 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Edinburgh Gin Elderflower Liqueur 50Cl
£ 15.00
£30.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Edinburgh Elderflower Liqueur
  • A perfect summer liqueur with a fresh aromatic flavour. Wonderful with Champagne, soda and excellent in cocktails, or enjoy it simply over ice.
  • Naturally coloured products, may change in sunlight or over time
  • Infused with aromatic elderflower
  • 100% grain neutral spirits
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A perfect summer liqueur with a fresh aromatic flavour

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

20% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.

Return to

  • Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
  • 1A Rutland Place,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH1 2AD.
  • www.edinburghgin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

