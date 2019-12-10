Edinburgh Gin Elderflower Liqueur 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Edinburgh Elderflower Liqueur
- A perfect summer liqueur with a fresh aromatic flavour. Wonderful with Champagne, soda and excellent in cocktails, or enjoy it simply over ice.
- Naturally coloured products, may change in sunlight or over time
- Infused with aromatic elderflower
- 100% grain neutral spirits
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- A perfect summer liqueur with a fresh aromatic flavour
Alcohol Units
10
ABV
20% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Name and address
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
Return to
- Edinburgh Gin Distillery,
- 1A Rutland Place,
- Edinburgh,
- EH1 2AD.
- www.edinburghgin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019