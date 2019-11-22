By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
19 Crimes Red Wine 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Australian Wine
  • Download the living wine labels app to discover their stories
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • Each declared by his majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
  • A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited.
  • As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick.
  • This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Based on real events from 1800s
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

19 Crimes Wines

Type of Closure

Natural

Wine Maker

na

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • This wine was matured for 3 months in 100% American oak.

History

  • Nineteen crimes turned criminal into colonists. Upon conviction, British rogues, guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes, were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. This punishment by ‘transportation' began in 1788, and many of the lawless died at sea. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. This wine celebrates the rules they broke and the culture they built.

Regional Information

  • This wine was sourced from vineyards across South Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 4 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • 19 Crimes,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa SA 5355,
  • Australia.
  • Bottled for:

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Simply gorgeous

5 stars

This is just delicious and we love this - for the money, I genuinely think you can’t find much better !!

not good

2 stars

The clue is on the label: 'red wine'. Tastes very bland and saccharine, like it was made with 20 varieties of leftover grapes. Don't be fooled by the inflated price or the nice label.

Bought in UK found in USA. Great quality OZ wine

5 stars

Brilliant wine with food or on its own .. can’t fault it ever

hidden gem

5 stars

Tasty wine with fruity smooth flavours. Good with cheese and red meats. Have bought several bottles since the first.

Heaven ...I'm in Heaven

5 stars

Superb Enjoying

A wine not to be missed,sunshine in a bottle

5 stars

This red wine,is the best I have ever bought,I do not write reviews,so this is a first, It is mellow,but full bodied,easy to drink while watching a film,or celebrating with a summer BBQ. Full of flavour,but not over whelming.Sad to say,you can share, but you will find this wine so fantastic,it is easy to open and drink the bottle. This wine is joyous,you can taste Australia,full of sunshine,with character,I am no expert,but we loved it,

A delicious wine

5 stars

Bought as a gift from Tesco and was amazed what A delicious red it is with a woody fragrance definitely recommend it!

A subtle easy drinking red wine. Drink on its own

4 stars

A subtle easy drinking red wine. Drink on its own or compliments any meal. It's a crime not to share it with friends!

Awesome

5 stars

A wonderful, smooth wine. Absolutely amazing on its own or with Wensleydale cheese.

Smooth Value

5 stars

Smooth with a good body. Just about to order another case. We really enjoy this well priced red.

