19 Crimes Red Wine 75Cl

Simply gorgeous
This is just delicious and we love this - for the money, I genuinely think you can’t find much better !!
not good
The clue is on the label: 'red wine'. Tastes very bland and saccharine, like it was made with 20 varieties of leftover grapes. Don't be fooled by the inflated price or the nice label.
Bought in UK found in USA. Great quality OZ wine
Brilliant wine with food or on its own .. can’t fault it ever
hidden gem
Tasty wine with fruity smooth flavours. Good with cheese and red meats. Have bought several bottles since the first.
Heaven ...I'm in Heaven
Superb Enjoying
A wine not to be missed,sunshine in a bottle
This red wine,is the best I have ever bought,I do not write reviews,so this is a first, It is mellow,but full bodied,easy to drink while watching a film,or celebrating with a summer BBQ. Full of flavour,but not over whelming.Sad to say,you can share, but you will find this wine so fantastic,it is easy to open and drink the bottle. This wine is joyous,you can taste Australia,full of sunshine,with character,I am no expert,but we loved it,
A delicious wine
Bought as a gift from Tesco and was amazed what A delicious red it is with a woody fragrance definitely recommend it!
A subtle easy drinking red wine. Drink on its own
A subtle easy drinking red wine. Drink on its own or compliments any meal. It's a crime not to share it with friends!
Awesome
A wonderful, smooth wine. Absolutely amazing on its own or with Wensleydale cheese.
Smooth Value
Smooth with a good body. Just about to order another case. We really enjoy this well priced red.