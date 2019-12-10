By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dark Horse Rose 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Californian Wine
  • Here's to Dark Horses everywhere. Our California Rosé boasts a refreshingly dry style that explodes with flavors of fresh red fruit, subtle minerality and a hint of floral - all racing toward a bright, crisp finish. Place your bet.
  • Beth Liston, Winemaker
  • Wine of California
  • Dry, bright and crisp
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Dark Horse Rosé offers aromas of fresh red fruit with hints of floral. Bursting with notes of strawberries and balanced by subtle minerality, this Rosé boasts a refreshingly dry style - all racing toward a bright, crisp finish.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Darkhorse Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Beth Liston

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garnacha/Grenache , Barbera, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for our Rosé were harvested at optimum ripeness during low nighttime temperatures to preserve freshness. Beth fermented the wine at low to moderate temperatures between 55⁰ and 62⁰ F, carefully selecting aromatic yeast to achieve more intense aromas and an expressive mouthfeel. After fermentation, all lots were aged in stainless steel tanks until bottling to preserve their brightness and balance.

History

  • At Dark Horse Wine, we believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.

Regional Information

  • Our winemaker, Beth Liston selected the grapes for our Rosé from premier vineyards throughout California. The growing season saw record rainfall that rejuvenated soils and quick started an early bud break. The early wet weather was balanced by hot temperatures in the late summer, which kept berry size small and fruit character concentrated. The perfectly timed heat spikes led to an early harvest and resulted in vibrant layers of fruit flavours and aromas in the glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Vinted & bottled by:
  • Dark Horse Wines,
  • Modesto,
  • CA. 95354.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

