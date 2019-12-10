Dark Horse Rose 75Cl
Product Description
- Rosé Californian Wine
- Here's to Dark Horses everywhere. Our California Rosé boasts a refreshingly dry style that explodes with flavors of fresh red fruit, subtle minerality and a hint of floral - all racing toward a bright, crisp finish. Place your bet.
- Beth Liston, Winemaker
- Wine of California
- Dry, bright and crisp
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
Tasting Notes
- Our Dark Horse Rosé offers aromas of fresh red fruit with hints of floral. Bursting with notes of strawberries and balanced by subtle minerality, this Rosé boasts a refreshingly dry style - all racing toward a bright, crisp finish.
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.38
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Darkhorse Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Beth Liston
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Garnacha/Grenache , Barbera, Tempranillo, Zinfandel, Pinot Grigio
Vinification Details
- The grapes for our Rosé were harvested at optimum ripeness during low nighttime temperatures to preserve freshness. Beth fermented the wine at low to moderate temperatures between 55⁰ and 62⁰ F, carefully selecting aromatic yeast to achieve more intense aromas and an expressive mouthfeel. After fermentation, all lots were aged in stainless steel tanks until bottling to preserve their brightness and balance.
History
- At Dark Horse Wine, we believe that fortune favours the bold. Winemaker Beth Liston marshals the best agricultural and winemaking resources from around the globe to deliver the unexpected: a bold wine that outperforms its price.
Regional Information
- Our winemaker, Beth Liston selected the grapes for our Rosé from premier vineyards throughout California. The growing season saw record rainfall that rejuvenated soils and quick started an early bud break. The early wet weather was balanced by hot temperatures in the late summer, which kept berry size small and fruit character concentrated. The perfectly timed heat spikes led to an early harvest and resulted in vibrant layers of fruit flavours and aromas in the glass.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Name and address
- Vinted & bottled by:
- Dark Horse Wines,
- Modesto,
- CA. 95354.
Return to
- darkhorsewine.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
