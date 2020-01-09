By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast 7 Day Kick Start Pack Starter Pack

4.5(24)Write a review
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour milkshake powder, meal replacement for weight control with sweeteners. Soya and rice crispy bar half dipped in milk chocolate and topped with milk chocolate chips, meal replacement for weight control. Snack Bar - Heavenly Chocolate Delight Snack Bar - Chocolate Caramel Treat Golden Syrup Flavour Instant Oat Porridge with Sweetener Snack Bag - Sour Cream & Chive flavour Pretzels Snack Bag - Cheddar flavour Bites
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Contents:
  • Meal Replacement Powder Shake Tub:
  • 1 x Summer Strawberry flavour
  • Meal Replacement Bars:
  • 2 x Chocolate Crunch
  • Porridge Sachets:
  • 5 x Golden Syrup
  • Snack Bars:
  • 4 x Chocolate Caramel Treat
  • 3 x Heavenly Chocolate Delight
  • Snack Bags:
  • 1 x Cheddar Bites
  • 1 x Sour Cream & Chive Pretzels
  • Plus 1 x Meal Planner
  • Flavour varieties may vary from those shown.
  • Green Dot
  • Give it a go & see what you could achieve

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Safety information

View more safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Caramel (30%) [Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Sweetened Condensed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (22%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Cocoa Powder (3%), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Cocoa Mass (2%), Sunflower Oil, Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 26g bar
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1500/360390/95
    Fat (g)10.02.5
    of which saturates (g)5.01.5
    Carbohydrate (g)6316
    of which sugars (g)4812
    Fibre (g)1.50.4
    Protein (g)3.50.9
    Salt (g)0.580.15
    1 bar = 1 portion--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Protein Crisp (25%) (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser: Calcium Carbonate; Salt), Oligofructose, Milk Chocolate (13%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Humectant: Glycerine, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (5%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanila Flavouring), Vitamins and Minerals1, Milk Protein Isolate, Oats, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Cocoa Crispies (2%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Pectose Paste (Fructose, Glucose Solids, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavours), Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, 1Vitamins and Minerals: Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Sodium, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin E, Zinc, Pantothenic Acid, Manganese, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Copper, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Iodine, Vitamin K, Selenium, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g% NRV Per 100g†Per 60g Bar↕% NRV Per Serving†
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1510/361907/217
    Fat (g)116.5
    of which saturates (g)3.82.3
    Carbohydrate (g)3320
    of which sugars (g)158.8
    Fibre (g)1710
    Protein (g)2515
    Salt (g)1.81.1
    Vitamin A (µg)4005024030
    Vitamin D (µg)2.50501.5030
    Vitamin E (mg)6.00503.6030
    Vitamin K (µg)37.55022.530
    Vitamin C (mg)40.05024.030
    Thiamin (mg)0.55500.3330
    Riboflavin (mg)0.70500.4230
    Niacin (mg)8.00504.8030
    Vitamin B6 (mg)0.70500.4230
    Folic Acid (µg)1005060.030
    Vitamin B12 (µg)1.25500.7530
    Biotin (µg)25.05015.030
    Pantothenic Acid (mg)3.00501.8030
    Calcium (mg)4005024030
    Phosphorus (mg)3505021030
    Iron (mg)7.00504.2030
    Magnesium (mg)187.550112.530
    Zinc (mg)5.00503.0030
    Iodine (µg)75.05045.030
    Potassium (mg)8335050030
    Copper (mg)0.50500.3030
    Selenium (µg)27.55016.530
    Manganese (mg)1.00500.6030
    Sodium (mg)731n/a439n/a
    ↕1 bar = 1 portion----
    Compared with other own label meal replacement bars containing sugar----
    Vitamins †NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
    Minerals----
    This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Rice Crispies (23%) (Rice Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Plain Chocolate (22%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract), Chocolate Biscuits (11%) (Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Brown Sugar, Malt Blend (Glucose Syrup, Barley Syrup (Gluten), Malt Extract), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid), Salt, Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Oligofructose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Sweetened Skimmed Condensed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Brown Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder (3%), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g bar
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1600/390380/95
    Fat (g)13.03.0
    of which saturates (g)5.01.0
    Carbohydrate (g)5814
    of which sugars (g)276.0
    Fibre (g)7.01.5
    Protein (g)5.01.0
    Salt (g)0.650.16
    1 bar = 1 portion--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Corn Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sugar

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g bag
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1716/417387/92
    Fat (g)9.2g2.0g
    of which saturates (g)0.8g0.2g
    Carbohydrate (g)73g16g
    of which sugars (g)9.6g2.1g
    Fibre (g)2.5g0.6g
    Protein (g)9.6g2.1g
    Salt (g)1.0g0.22g
    1 bag = 1 portion--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream & Chive Flavour (Salt, Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder (Milk), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Dried Parsley, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Chive Extract], Dextrose, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g bag
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1823/432419/99
    Fat (g)9.52.2
    of which saturates (g)0.80.2
    Carbohydrate (g)7517
    of which sugars (g)6.41.5
    Fibre (g)4.10.9
    Protein (g)9.72.2
    Salt (g)1.40.32
    1 bag = 1 portion--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Inulin, Soya Bean Oil, Milk Proteins, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifiers (Powdered Cellulose, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Soya Lecithin), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Iron Pyrophosphate, Zinc Gluconate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Chromium Chloride, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Vitamin B6, Thiamin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs Prepared Per 100ml% NRV Per 100ml†As Prepared Per Serving↕% NRV Per Serving†
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)360/85964/230
    Fat (g)1.12.9
    of which saturates (g)0.20.6
    Carbohydrate (g)1438
    of which sugars (g)7.721
    Fibre (g)1.54.0
    Protein (g)5.615
    Salt (g)0.180.49
    Vitamin A (µg)90.01124230
    Vitamin D (µg)0.60121.6031
    Vitamin E (mg)1.30113.7031
    Vitamin K (µg)8.601123.331
    Vitamin C (mg)9.301125.131
    Thiamin (mg)0.13120.3431
    Riboflavin (mg)0.30210.8259
    Niacin (mg)2.00125.4034
    Vitamin B6 (mg)0.20140.5136
    Folic Acid (µg)27.81475.137
    Vitamin B12 (µg)0.90362.5098
    Biotin (µg)5.901216.032
    Pantothenic Acid (mg)0.86142.3038
    Calcium (mg)1942452465
    Phosphorus (mg)1492140157
    Iron (mg)1.90135.1036
    Magnesium (mg)42.01111330
    Zinc (mg)1.40143.9039
    Iodine (µg)37.42510167
    Potassium (mg)2611570542
    Copper (mg)0.14140.3838
    Selenium (µg)6.201116.730
    Manganese 0.25120.6733
    Chromium (µg)2.0055.4013
    Sodium (mg)72.0n/a196n/a
    ↕1 serving = 270ml (36.5g powder + 250ml of skimmed milk)----
    Pack contains 12 servings----
    Contains naturally occurring sugars----
    Vitamins †NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
    Minerals----
    This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Rolled Oats (69%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Inulin, Konjac Glucomannan, Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), Slimfast porridge contains Konjac Glucomannan which contributes to weight loss as part of a calorie controlled diet when consumed daily in 3 doses of at least 1g each, together with 1 - 2 glasses of water before meals. There is a risk of choking for people with swallowing difficulties or when consumed with insufficient water. Each porridge sachet contains 1g of Glucomannan

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 29g sachet↕
    Energy Value (kJ/kcal)1421/340414/99
    Fat (g)4.61.3
    of which saturates (g)1.10.3
    Carbohydrate (g)5315
    of which sugars (g)113.0
    Fibre (g)7.92.3
    Protein (g)175.0
    Salt (g)0.250.07
    ↕1 serving = 29g sachet made up with 120ml of boiling water. This serving contains 33% less calories than the leading brand of flavoured porridges as consumed--
    Contains naturally occurring sugars from milk--

24 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

4 stars

I got this so could try different bits I absolutely loved the chocolate caramel treat bar chewy & yummy went and brought alot more as a snack I wasn't really keen on the cheese bites the shake was great for work especially as was out the door at 4am & didn't want to eat at that time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Very happy with this product tastes exactly the same as normal chocolate yet don’t gain weight from it. Certainly will be buying this again highly recommend this product and good for your money. And the package size is perfect lasting me ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good little boost

4 stars

This kit is a really good idea, it has everything you need to start your weight loss journey. It comes with a one week guide with every meal and snack already planned, I found this really helpful and it definitely removed a lot of the usual stress that comes with starting a weight loss program. I didn't have to worry about what I was going to eat. During the first couple of days I did find myself feeling hungry in the evening but by day 3 this seemed to stop. By the end of the week I actually felt more energetic. My favourite thing in the kit is the porridge, I'm not really a breakfast person but this porridge is so quick, easy and yummy that I now look forward to breakfast. If I had to find one negative I'd say that the kit is mostly sweet things and as a person with not much of a sweet tooth I would have liked a few more of the savoury snacks. Overall though I think this is a really good kit and I think I will definitely be continuing to use most of the products in the long term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Kickstart

5 stars

Very impressed with the content of the 7 day kickstart pack. All products tasted great and kept me full all day alongside my evening meal. Weight loss was an added bonus alongside having more energy. Would like more meal replacement bars as these were great in taste and kept me full. Really enjoyed the 7 day kickstart. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not great

3 stars

I have received this slim fast starter 7 days kit a couple of weeks ago The plan is easy to follow but not easy to stick too Having only protein shake and porridge till evening is really difficult, my other concerns is to what level are the product natural, the snacks are delicious but also not totally natural so not sure if I will follow this kind of diet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great

5 stars

I used this to help give me a boat and motivate me into starting a diet . It’s very convenient and easy to follow. The slim fast products all tasted great but very sweet . I can’t help wonder just how healthy it is though as didn’t seem it ? I did lose 1 and a half pound in that week which I was pleased with but think now it could be achieved eating healthy and exercising . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great way to kick start weight loss

5 stars

Really love this SlimFast 7 day Kick Start pack. It has a great mix of products including a powered shake tub, meal bars, porridge sachets, snack bars and snack bags which all taste great!! The added meal planner with recipes, tips and support is also really handy. I've tried to lose weight a few times now but always struggled with ideas and actual time to follow a set weight loss program. This box really makes it super easy to kick start your weight loss journey allowing you to effectively and safely lose the extra weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great kick start!

4 stars

This is such a great product to kick start weight loss! Almost everything you need is included in one box! You only need to plan for some snacks and evening meals or lunches! The box includes a plan inside with plenty of recipes under 600 calories on the back of the plan! Very easy to follow and really convenient! Almost everything has been thought of! After following the plan I was able to lose about 2 pounds in 7 days which has given me a bit of a kick start and to continue using the plan and to continue my weight loss journey! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the snacks!

4 stars

I was looking forwards in trying this box out as I really needed to lose some weight before my surgery and what better way to end the year bt with a life style change in my bad habits bt I was disappointed with the shake itself, the shake was abit lumpy texture wise so I had to use a blender to get the lumps out. The smell was nice,not too intense but just right. The texture was thick and very filling but has a powdery taste which I dont like so I found it very hard to drink because of that only. The meal replacement bars were ok not something I would try again. The bars also had the powdery taste and also left an after taste in the mouth. I dont think its actually enough to replace a meal as I was still hungry. The snacks were delicious i loved the pretzels yum yum. The chocolate bars were nice too. Texture was chewy and very sweet which helped my sweet tooth. I really enjoyed the snacks and I'll be buying them over and over again to replace the junk in my life!!

Slimfast 7 Day Kick-Start

5 stars

Well what a great selection of products, all neatly packed in a handy sized oblong box. All the products i found within the box were super tasty, and kept me full for the whole day, with the required amount supplied. I also found it had a really neat handbook contained within, that showed you handy meals you could eat, as a main evening meal, that looked super tasty too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

