Slimfast 7 Day Kick Start Pack Starter Pack

Yummy 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th January 2020 I got this so could try different bits I absolutely loved the chocolate caramel treat bar chewy & yummy went and brought alot more as a snack I wasn't really keen on the cheese bites the shake was great for work especially as was out the door at 4am & didn't want to eat at that time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 29th December 2019 Very happy with this product tastes exactly the same as normal chocolate yet don’t gain weight from it. Certainly will be buying this again highly recommend this product and good for your money. And the package size is perfect lasting me ages [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good little boost 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 11th December 2019 This kit is a really good idea, it has everything you need to start your weight loss journey. It comes with a one week guide with every meal and snack already planned, I found this really helpful and it definitely removed a lot of the usual stress that comes with starting a weight loss program. I didn't have to worry about what I was going to eat. During the first couple of days I did find myself feeling hungry in the evening but by day 3 this seemed to stop. By the end of the week I actually felt more energetic. My favourite thing in the kit is the porridge, I'm not really a breakfast person but this porridge is so quick, easy and yummy that I now look forward to breakfast. If I had to find one negative I'd say that the kit is mostly sweet things and as a person with not much of a sweet tooth I would have liked a few more of the savoury snacks. Overall though I think this is a really good kit and I think I will definitely be continuing to use most of the products in the long term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Kickstart 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th December 2019 Very impressed with the content of the 7 day kickstart pack. All products tasted great and kept me full all day alongside my evening meal. Weight loss was an added bonus alongside having more energy. Would like more meal replacement bars as these were great in taste and kept me full. Really enjoyed the 7 day kickstart. Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not great 3 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th December 2019 I have received this slim fast starter 7 days kit a couple of weeks ago The plan is easy to follow but not easy to stick too Having only protein shake and porridge till evening is really difficult, my other concerns is to what level are the product natural, the snacks are delicious but also not totally natural so not sure if I will follow this kind of diet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 I used this to help give me a boat and motivate me into starting a diet . It’s very convenient and easy to follow. The slim fast products all tasted great but very sweet . I can’t help wonder just how healthy it is though as didn’t seem it ? I did lose 1 and a half pound in that week which I was pleased with but think now it could be achieved eating healthy and exercising . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great way to kick start weight loss 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 Really love this SlimFast 7 day Kick Start pack. It has a great mix of products including a powered shake tub, meal bars, porridge sachets, snack bars and snack bags which all taste great!! The added meal planner with recipes, tips and support is also really handy. I've tried to lose weight a few times now but always struggled with ideas and actual time to follow a set weight loss program. This box really makes it super easy to kick start your weight loss journey allowing you to effectively and safely lose the extra weight. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great kick start! 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 7th December 2019 This is such a great product to kick start weight loss! Almost everything you need is included in one box! You only need to plan for some snacks and evening meals or lunches! The box includes a plan inside with plenty of recipes under 600 calories on the back of the plan! Very easy to follow and really convenient! Almost everything has been thought of! After following the plan I was able to lose about 2 pounds in 7 days which has given me a bit of a kick start and to continue using the plan and to continue my weight loss journey! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the snacks! 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 6th December 2019 I was looking forwards in trying this box out as I really needed to lose some weight before my surgery and what better way to end the year bt with a life style change in my bad habits bt I was disappointed with the shake itself, the shake was abit lumpy texture wise so I had to use a blender to get the lumps out. The smell was nice,not too intense but just right. The texture was thick and very filling but has a powdery taste which I dont like so I found it very hard to drink because of that only. The meal replacement bars were ok not something I would try again. The bars also had the powdery taste and also left an after taste in the mouth. I dont think its actually enough to replace a meal as I was still hungry. The snacks were delicious i loved the pretzels yum yum. The chocolate bars were nice too. Texture was chewy and very sweet which helped my sweet tooth. I really enjoyed the snacks and I'll be buying them over and over again to replace the junk in my life!!