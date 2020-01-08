By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slimfast Vanilla Milkshake 6 Pack X 325Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
Slimfast Vanilla Milkshake 6 Pack X 325Ml
£ 9.50
£0.49/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • 15g protein
  • 204 kcal
  • 23 vitamins & minerals
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1950ML
  • No added sugar
  • High protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Corn Oil, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals1, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carthamus Concentrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), 1Vitamins and Minerals: Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulfate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before End: see top of packKeep in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 48 hours

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake me & serve chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml‡Per 325ml%RI per serving†
Energy Value (kJ/kcal)263/63854/204
Fat (g)1.65.3
of which saturates (g)0.31.1
Carbohydrate (g)6.621.6
of which sugars (g)3.912.8
Fibre (g)1.54.9
Protein (g)4.6g15g
Salt (g)0.150.48
Vitamin A (µg)73.824030
Vitamin D (µg)0.461.5030
Vitamin E (mg)1.113.6030
Vitamin K (µg)6.9222.530
Vitamin C (mg)7.3824.030
Thiamin (mg)0.100.3330
Riboflavin (mg)0.130.4230
Niacin (mg)1.484.8030
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.130.4230
Folic Acid (µg)18.560.030
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.230.7530
Biotin (µg)4.6215.030
Pantothenic acid (mg)0.551.8030
Calcium (mg)73.824030
Phosphorus (mg)64.621030
Iron (mg)1.294.2030
Magnesium (mg)34.611330
Zinc (mg)0.923.0030
Iodine (µg)13.845.030
Potassium (mg)15450025
Copper (mg)0.090.3030
Selenium (µg)5.0816.530
Manganese (mg)0.180.6030
Sodium (mg)60.0195-
1 bottle‡ = 1 portion---
Vitamins (†RI = Reference Intake)---
Minerals---
This meal contains 1/3 of your daily nutrients as part of the plan---

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great!

5 stars

These are so much better than I expected. They are the perfect size to have one bottle in one sitting and they don’t leave you hungry. They are surprisingly filling and keep you full for a good amount of time. The taste is better than expected and don’t have an artificial flavour compared to other shakes. I have kept up with them and have noticed an effective weight loss purely from keeping up with the shakes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and filling

5 stars

Have been buying this for a couple of months now as love the creaminess of the vanilla flavour. Being in a multi pack helps to plan my meals every day and keep on track to losing weight. Slim fast do others flavours so will not bored. The texture is good, just shake and drink, refreshing and filling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Nice

4 stars

I've used slimfast a while ago and had OK results from it. I've started to use it now after the big Christmas binge and I can already feel a difference after a few days of using slimfast. The vanilla flavour is nice and probably my favourite out of the selection. I've found I still feel slightly hungry so I've started to blitz mine up with ice which fills me up and I don't feel like I need to snack (I'm a serial smacker). Il definitely be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

Having already used this type of product from this brand previously, I was definitely happy with the Vanilla shake. Not only does it have a great taste but it really helps you to stay on track in terms of dieting and healthy eating and also is so convenient as an on the go breakfast or lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SLIMFAST MILKSHAKE

5 stars

This is really tasty and much more convienient if your on the go just pop one in your bag.This is much better i thought than the powder. Would recommend to family and friends really works if you stick to the plan. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

4 stars

Delicious milkshake, feels like drinking a treat and not a meal. The flavour is a little on the sweet side but satisfying nonetheless. It will take a bit more than just six bottles to contribute to weigh loss but I'm really looking forward to continuing with this journey. Now to get some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted great!

5 stars

This tasted great. Compared to many health shakes this was hard to tell it was aiding weight loss. It tastes really smooth and full. Not powdery at all. Love the shape of the bottle, so easy to hold. Not hard to open some can be a real pain removing the foil. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

The role of slim fast is to support the slimming process by consuming a tasty slimming shake, which can be a more interesting form of supplementation than when dosing tablets or capsules.All you have to do is open the bottle and drink it. Vanilla flavor is well balanced.The bottle easily fits in a bag. You can take it anywhere. Its ingredients help fight excessive kilos. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab

5 stars

Absolutely love them easy to have when on the go as they are small bottles so they fit in your bag easy I received 6 of them and just after them bottles I can already see a different in my weight and will definitely be doing again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great meal replacement

4 stars

Slimfast shakes are great and filling meal replacement shakes. I've tried other shakes before and find that I'm starving after a couple of hours but these keep me going until the next mealtime. I love the vanilla flavour too, not too sweet like so many other shakes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

