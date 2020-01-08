Slimfast Vanilla Milkshake 6 Pack X 325Ml

Great! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 8th January 2020 These are so much better than I expected. They are the perfect size to have one bottle in one sitting and they don’t leave you hungry. They are surprisingly filling and keep you full for a good amount of time. The taste is better than expected and don’t have an artificial flavour compared to other shakes. I have kept up with them and have noticed an effective weight loss purely from keeping up with the shakes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and filling 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 31st December 2019 Have been buying this for a couple of months now as love the creaminess of the vanilla flavour. Being in a multi pack helps to plan my meals every day and keep on track to losing weight. Slim fast do others flavours so will not bored. The texture is good, just shake and drink, refreshing and filling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Nice 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 30th December 2019 I've used slimfast a while ago and had OK results from it. I've started to use it now after the big Christmas binge and I can already feel a difference after a few days of using slimfast. The vanilla flavour is nice and probably my favourite out of the selection. I've found I still feel slightly hungry so I've started to blitz mine up with ice which fills me up and I don't feel like I need to snack (I'm a serial smacker). Il definitely be buying more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 27th December 2019 Having already used this type of product from this brand previously, I was definitely happy with the Vanilla shake. Not only does it have a great taste but it really helps you to stay on track in terms of dieting and healthy eating and also is so convenient as an on the go breakfast or lunch. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SLIMFAST MILKSHAKE 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 20th December 2019 This is really tasty and much more convienient if your on the go just pop one in your bag.This is much better i thought than the powder. Would recommend to family and friends really works if you stick to the plan. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 4 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 19th December 2019 Delicious milkshake, feels like drinking a treat and not a meal. The flavour is a little on the sweet side but satisfying nonetheless. It will take a bit more than just six bottles to contribute to weigh loss but I'm really looking forward to continuing with this journey. Now to get some more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasted great! 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 10th December 2019 This tasted great. Compared to many health shakes this was hard to tell it was aiding weight loss. It tastes really smooth and full. Not powdery at all. Love the shape of the bottle, so easy to hold. Not hard to open some can be a real pain removing the foil. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 The role of slim fast is to support the slimming process by consuming a tasty slimming shake, which can be a more interesting form of supplementation than when dosing tablets or capsules.All you have to do is open the bottle and drink it. Vanilla flavor is well balanced.The bottle easily fits in a bag. You can take it anywhere. Its ingredients help fight excessive kilos. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab 5 stars Review from slimfast.co.uk 9th December 2019 Absolutely love them easy to have when on the go as they are small bottles so they fit in your bag easy I received 6 of them and just after them bottles I can already see a different in my weight and will definitely be doing again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]