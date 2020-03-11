Nivea Q10 Plus Vitamin C Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

Nivea cream Q10 firming 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th March 2019 It's my favorite cream after 10 days give the results a really firm skin ❤❤❤

Nivea Light Firming Body Lotion 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th March 2018 I have been using this body lotion for over two weeks now, after every shower. It is an all good body lotion, very easy to apply. Leaves my skin firm, smooth, soft and moisturized. It absorbs very quickly. I like the light smell of it too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Light Firming Body Lotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th March 2018 In my opinion Nivea Light Firming Body Lotion is such an amazing product. Not only it's firming the skin but also has this amazing smell and is so delicate for skin. The effects of the products can be visible after just one and a half/two weeks of time what makes it even more amazing and proves that it is effective. I will continue to use it for a long time and if anyone would ask me - I would recommend it immediately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NO MORE GOOSE BUMPY ARM SKIN - LOVE IT! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 25th March 2018 This cream has bold claims! body firming is quite an impressive statement for a bottle of body cream, its going to firm my skin by just slathering on each day - Really! So to be honest I didn't believe the hype. my first thought on receiving the bottle was that it was a fantastic size bottle considering the price. The pump application is good and delivers a perfect portion. On applying it I was impressed by the texture as it glides on really easily and a little goes a long way, so would be very cost effective. bargain. My negative is the smell as it reminds me of tanning cream, a chemical smell rather than a nice creamy or fresh smell. Ive used the cream religiously for two weeks now and although I do not have the firm toned body as promised ( I expected to look like Laura Croft by now!) I am amazed with the condition of my skin. I've been annoyed by bumpy skin on the backs of my arms and legs forever and its pretty much completely changed that. I now have smooth feeling skin - Im really impressed! I love this cream! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mama2E2017 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th March 2018 The ptoduct is lovely. Cream goes on well and sinks in quickly. The omly 1 downside is it left my skin slightly tacky. Other than that of use again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Body Lotion Q10+wit C 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th March 2018 This product definitely firms the skin I could feel the effects of it tightening after the few days. It is of a nice and light consistency, smells great. I took off one star because the pump leaves so much waste at the bottom of the Bootle and is a little sticky. However this product is fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Debbieterry 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th March 2018 I recently took this to Mexico with me, and it did make my skin feel really soft, but it was a little bit tacky/sticky, I will keep using until I have finished the whole bottle, has a nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Light Firming Body Lotion 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th March 2018 I really like this lotion, it smells nice. Lotion moisturizes the skin very well. It is light. The lotion absorbs very quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea light firming body lotion 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th March 2018 I really like that lotion as it’s very light and doesn’t feel heavy on your skin, leave your skin properly hydrated, firmer and nourished.. The only down side is that it doesn’t have that Nivea smell to it, if someone used to it and like it.. Overall it’s a very good lotion and I highly recommend it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]