Peckish Complete Suet Bites 1Kg

A complementary feed for wild birds
Peckish Complete Energy Bites are high energy suet pellets enriched with peanut and mealworms. Helping to fuel birds for longer.No MessBirds can eat all of the pellet so there is no waste or mess.High in FatHelps to provide birds with the essential energy they need all year round.Calvita® Vitamin MixEnriched with our unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that garden birds need to stay healthy. Calvita includes…CarotenoidsDevelops feather colourProtects from sunlight damageCalciumPromotes bone & feather growthEssential for egg productionVitamins A,D,E & BiotinStrengthens beaks & bonesHelps growth & reproductionGive these birds a helping hand...Dunnock, Robin, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Goldfinch, Bullfinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit, Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Coal Tit, Song Thrush ...and many more!
Peckish® and Calvita® are registered trademarks of Westland Horticulture Limited ©Westland Horticulture Limited 2020
Calvita vitamin enrichedNo MessPeanut & MealwormApproved by BirdsFuel birds for longer
Pack size: 1KG
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Peanut Flour (3%), Mealworms (1%), Additives: Glycerine, Colourant
Allergy Information
Contains Nuts
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Preparation and Usage
Best used with our Peckish Suet & Peanut feederHow to Use- To use in bird feeders, simply pour contents into a Suet & Peanut feeder. To feed on bird tables, scatter the suet pellets across the table. Also suitable for feeding in tray and ground feeder.Feeding Tips- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have star ted to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds will become reliant upon your help.Hygiene- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseasesWhere to siteSite your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat.Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight.Also suitable for feeding on…TablesThe Ground