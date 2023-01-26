Peckish Complete Suet Bites 1Kg

A complementary feed for wild birds

Peckish Complete Energy Bites are high energy suet pellets enriched with peanut and mealworms. Helping to fuel birds for longer. No Mess Birds can eat all of the pellet so there is no waste or mess. High in Fat Helps to provide birds with the essential energy they need all year round. Calvita® Vitamin Mix Enriched with our unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that garden birds need to stay healthy. Calvita includes… Carotenoids Develops feather colour Protects from sunlight damage Calcium Promotes bone & feather growth Essential for egg production Vitamins A,D,E & Biotin Strengthens beaks & bones Helps growth & reproduction Give these birds a helping hand... Dunnock, Robin, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Goldfinch, Bullfinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit, Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Coal Tit, Song Thrush ...and many more!

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Peanut Flour (3%), Mealworms (1%), Additives: Glycerine, Colourant

Allergy Information

Contains Nuts

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage