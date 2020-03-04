Peckish Daily Goodness Nuggets 1Kg

Product Description
- A complementary food for wild birds
- Peckish Daily Goodness Nuggets are made with a unique blend of nutritious ingredients. Helping fuel birds for longer.
- Perfect for little Beaks
- All ingredients are selected and prepared to be small, soft and easy to eat for small and young birds.
- High in Energy & Protein
- Our Nurturing Nuggets are packed with suet, peanuts and mealworms, making them high in energy and protein.
- Calvita® Vitamin Mix
- Enriched with our unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that garden birds need to stay healthy.
- Calvita includes...
- Carotenoids - Develops feather colour, Protects from sunlight damage
- Calcium - Promotes bone & feather growth, Essential for egg production
- Vitamins A,D,E & Biotin - Strengthens beaks & bones, Helps growth & reproduction
- Give these birds a helping hand...
- Dunnock, Robin, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Goldfinch, Bullfinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit, Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Coal Tit, Song Thrush
- ... and many more!
- Approved by birds
- High energy & protein
- Fuel birds for longer
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Kibbled Peanuts (14%), Calcium Carbonate, Ground Wheat, Ground Maize, Red Millet, Black Rapeseed, Linseed, Dried Mealworms (1%)
Allergy Information
- Contains Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest used within 3 months of opening
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- We recommend using these nuggets in a Daily Goodness nugget feeder, they can also be used in peanut and energy ball feeders depending on the size of the mesh or wire frame.
- To use, simply unzip the bag, break through inner seal and pour the nuggets into a feeder. To feed on bird tables scatter the nuggets across the table.
- Feeding Tips
- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds will become reliant upon your help.
- Hygiene
- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant
- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases
- Best used with our Peckish Daily Goodness Nugget feeder
- Where to site
- Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight. Also suitable for feeding on...
- Tables & The Ground
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Return to
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1480 443 789
- customerservices@westlandhorticulture.com
- peckishbirdfood.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for human consumption Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
