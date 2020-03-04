Hung in protective position but not a dicky bird!
Hung in protective position but not a dicky bird! Feeder still full
Not squirrel proof!
This is made from 100%plastic and as such a squirrel will chew though the top in about 30 seconds. But , it's a nice idea.
big so it lasts a while 😊
Pull out perches will not stay pulled out.
The birdfeeder was of good quality and the bottom had plastic pullouts at both sides for the birds to perch on. BUT, no matter how many times I pulled the perches out they would go back in so the birds could not sit on either perch. When a bird perched on one side then other side would rock upwards slightly so the perch part fall back into where it was pulled out from, or the wind made them rock back inwards. I have had this for 3 months now and still haven't filled it up .... good job I have another that is filled up regularly. Need to get it glued back maybe. Pity, it was not CHEEP!!
A bird no brainer
Great design high quality and comes with seed!
Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400g I bought one of these a few months ago and attached it to my tree. The birds tried a few times to use it but they were unable to do so, it now hangs unused and the birds have moved on to easier bird feeders. enid