By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400G

2.5(6)Write a review
Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400G
£ 4.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

  • A complementary feed for wild birds.
  • Peckish Complete Seed & Nut Mix is a unique blend that's packed with energy & nutrition. Everything that a bird needs to fuel them for longer.
  • More Seeds = More Birds
  • No Mess - Husk Free
  • Calvita® Vitamin Mix
  • Designed in the UK
  • Widely Recycled
  • Ready to use feeder
  • Refillable & reusable
  • Vitamin enriched
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Kibbled Wheat, Red Millet, Red Dari, Kibbled Maize, Sunflower Hearts, Flaked Naked Oats, White Millet, Naked Oats, Safflower, Pinhead Oats, Kibbled Peanuts (2%), Oyster Shell Grit

Allergy Information

  • Contains Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry cool place.Best used within 3 months of opening. For Best Before End & Batch No. please see pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Did you know that you can refill this feeder?
  • Keep this label for future reference.
  • How to use for the first time:
  • Turn feeder upside down unscrew the base and take out the white seal tab. Replace the feeding base and turn feeder back over. Pull out the perches and remove label so birds can see the seed.
  • How to refill:
  • Once empty, unscrew and remove the lid and pour seed into the top. Ensure lid is securely in place.
  • Unscrew lid to refill
  • Fold down handle
  • Using for the first time tip feeder upside down, unscrew base and remove seal before use
  • Retractable perches
  • Hygiene
  • Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh water for drinking and bathing.
  • Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant.
  • Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for human consumption.
  • Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation.

Name and address

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.

Return to

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1480 443 789
  • gardenhealth.com/peckish

Net Contents

400g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for human consumption. Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Hung in protective position but not a dicky bird!

1 stars

Hung in protective position but not a dicky bird! Feeder still full

Not squirrel proof!

1 stars

This is made from 100%plastic and as such a squirrel will chew though the top in about 30 seconds. But , it's a nice idea.

big so it lasts a while 😊

5 stars

big so it lasts a while 😊

Pull out perches will not stay pulled out.

1 stars

The birdfeeder was of good quality and the bottom had plastic pullouts at both sides for the birds to perch on. BUT, no matter how many times I pulled the perches out they would go back in so the birds could not sit on either perch. When a bird perched on one side then other side would rock upwards slightly so the perch part fall back into where it was pulled out from, or the wind made them rock back inwards. I have had this for 3 months now and still haven't filled it up .... good job I have another that is filled up regularly. Need to get it glued back maybe. Pity, it was not CHEEP!!

A bird no brainer

5 stars

Great design high quality and comes with seed!

Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400g I bought one of

1 stars

Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400g I bought one of these a few months ago and attached it to my tree. The birds tried a few times to use it but they were unable to do so, it now hangs unused and the birds have moved on to easier bird feeders. enid

Usually bought next

Peckish Natural Balance Energy Ball Feeder 320G

£ 3.00
£9.38/kg

Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Peckish Daily Goodness Easy Feeder 300G

£ 4.00
£13.34/kg

Offer

Peckish 6 Energy Balls 6X80g

£ 1.50
£3.13/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here