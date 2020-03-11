Cow & Gate Fruit Cup Apple/ Mango/ Passion Fruit 4 Pack
Offer
Product Description
- Puréed apple, mango & passion fruit with vitamin C
- 1 Portion of fruit**
- **1 portion of fruit for a 1 yr old = 40-60g, infants will eat less.
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- Passion fruit (5%), mango (10%), apple (85%)
- 100% fruit with vitamin C
- Good source of vitamin C
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars only
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 100G
- No added sugar
- Good source of vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Apple Purée (85%), Mango Purée (10%), Passion Fruit Purée (5%), Vitamin C
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. May be kept in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours after opening. If feeding directly from the pot, unused portion must be discarded.Best Before date: see top of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough. Stir and serve with a spoon.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- The serious bit:
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
- Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Lower age limit
4 Months
Upper age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|223 kJ / 53 kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which, saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|of which, sugars*
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.01g
|Vitamin C
|15mg / 60% LRV†
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars only
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
|-
Safety information
The serious bit: Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime. Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020