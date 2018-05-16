Safe & Sound Combination Padlock

Product Description
- Travel Sentry Combination Padlock
- Inspection alert indicator.
- The red inspection alert indicator is located between the shackles. The red indicator will be raised if security personnel have opened the padlock to examine your luggage.
- The red inspector alert indicator will return to the original position once the padlock is opened with the correct combination.
- Accepted and recognised by TSA
- Re-settable 3-dial combination lock with viewing window
- Travel essentials
- Encased durable cast brass construction
- No keys to lose
- Travel Sentry approved
Information
Produce of
Made in: PRC
Preparation and Usage
- How to set/reset the combination on your safety combination lock
- 1. Align all the dials on the front of the lock to zero (or actual combination of you want to change it again). All locks are preset at our factory to open at zero so that they align with the arrows.
- 2. Pull the shackle up and turn it 90° in either direction and then press the shackle firmly down.
- 3. While firmly holding the shackle down, set your new combination, so that it aligns with the arrows (8-4-6 in this example). Do not release the shackle until you have completed setting your new combination.
- 4. Once the new combination is set, release the shackle and pull it up completely. Return the shackle back to the locked position. The lock should not lock since it's set to the new combination. Turn one or more dials and the shackle should now lock.
- Please retain the information on this pack for future reference
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
Return to
- Paul Murray Plc,
- Wide Lane,
- Southampton,
- SO18 2FA,
- UK.
