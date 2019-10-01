Tesco Mixed Berries 25G
- Energy373kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars17.1g19%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 354kcal
Product Description
- A mix of raisins and raisins with a yogurt flavoured coating, juice infused cranberries and juice infused blueberries.
- Source of Fibre With sun dried and yogurt coated raisins
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Juice Infused Dried Cranberries (25%)(Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Yogurt Coated Raisins (24%)(Sugar, Raisins, Palm Kernel oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Raisins (22%)(Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Golden Raisins (20%)(Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Juice Infused Dried Blueberries (8%)(Blueberry, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|1492kJ / 354kcal
|373kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|1.6g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|68.5g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|68.5g
|17.1g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
