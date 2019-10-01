By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Berries 25G

£ 0.50
£20.00/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy373kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of raisins and raisins with a yogurt flavoured coating, juice infused cranberries and juice infused blueberries.
  • Source of Fibre With sun dried and yogurt coated raisins
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Juice Infused Dried Cranberries (25%)(Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Cranberry, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Yogurt Coated Raisins (24%)(Sugar, Raisins, Palm Kernel oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Raisins (22%)(Raisins, Sunflower Oil), Golden Raisins (20%)(Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Juice Infused Dried Blueberries (8%)(Blueberry, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1492kJ / 354kcal373kJ / 88kcal
Fat6.3g1.6g
Saturates4.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate68.5g17.1g
Sugars68.5g17.1g
Fibre6.5g1.6g
Protein2.5g0.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

