Tesco Mixed Nuts & Pecans 25G

Tesco Mixed Nuts & Pecans 25G
£ 0.50
£20.00/kg

Per 25g
  • Energy643kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2571kJ / 622kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and pecans.
  • SOURCE OF FIBRE Harvested at their crunchiest and tumbled together
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Source of fibre
  • Harvested at their crunchiest and tumbled together
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 25g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts, Pecan Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2571kJ / 622kcal643kJ / 156kcal
Fat54.4g13.6g
Saturates4.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate6.9g1.7g
Sugars5.2g1.3g
Fibre12.4g3.1g
Protein20.1g5.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good quality - no mess with nuts in shells - used

4 stars

good quality - no mess with nuts in shells - used as stocking fillers for Christmas but now a regular item for my weekly shop

