Tesco Cashew Nuts 25G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Cashew Nuts 25G
£ 0.50
£20.00/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy608kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 586kcal

Product Description

  • Cashew nut kernels
  • SOURCE OF MAGNESIUM Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Source of magnesium
  • Harvested at the peak of the season for a subtly sweet flavour
  • Healthy choice
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 25g
  • Magnesium supports a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Source of magnesium

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2430kJ / 586kcal608kJ / 146kcal
Fat45.3g11.3g
Saturates7.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate21.9g5.5g
Sugars5.7g1.4g
Fibre5.2g1.3g
Protein20.0g5.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Magnesium270.0mg (72%NRV)67.5mg (18%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Nope not great

1 stars

Pay for what you get poor quality tiny bits. Iecpected decent quality in snack size its not

