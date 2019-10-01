Tesco Cashew Nuts 25G

Nope not great
Pay for what you get poor quality tiny bits. Iecpected decent quality in snack size its not
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2430kJ / 586kcal
Store in a cool, dry place.
Packed in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2430kJ / 586kcal
|608kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|45.3g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|20.0g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|Magnesium
|270.0mg (72%NRV)
|67.5mg (18%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
