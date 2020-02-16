Gillette Venus Tropical Disposable Razors 3Pack

Excellent!
Silky smooth legs. Easy to use, very close shave with cutting myself. Comfortable and great value for money!
My favourite razor. I am always buying Gillette venus. Great value for money and great design. Love it.
Leaves your skin soft, easy to use, good value for money. I will keep using it.
No nicks wen i used these razors and legs were lovely and smooth for several days! Would buy again!
Ive never tried these before but decided to try as I had the money off coupon, I really didn't regret treating to myself to a better grade of razor, soft smooth shave, the smell that comes from them is lovely, I really enjoyed it, I find shaving a chore and cant be bothered unless I have too, i've been using these really regularly and has given me a little boost of spirits
Venus smooth
I got these when they was on offer and I only seem to get on with Venus razors, left my legs smooth and no irritation and the tropical smell from the razor was different. Over all good value when on offer and left my skin feeling happy
Silky smooth
Love venus razors- smoothness lasts for a good couple of days- easy to use! I would find it easy to cut my skin as i have psoriasis! But venus razors are one of the few that shave close and do not catch :)
Good but not the best
I liked the razor at first but after the first use I found it didn't shave as close as I wold like.
Venus delight
The overall look and grip of the razor is great. It glides over your skin leaving a soft hair free zone. It is really good when shaving near the ankle bone as many of you will know it is easy to knick the skin. The only razor I will have now.
Close Shave
This razor gives a close shave and doesn't drag the skin. The blades stay sharp for a long time and my legs feel great after using it.