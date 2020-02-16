By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Tropical Disposable Razors 3Pack

5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Venus Tropical Disposable Razors 3Pack
£ 7.00
£2.34/each
  • Gillette Venus Tropical women's disposable razors come in bright colours and with tropically scented handles. These 3-bladed razors also feature MoistureRich strips with a touch of aloe for glide, and soft protective cushion to protect against nicks and cuts. Ideal for a close and clean shave in just 1 stroke.
  • Disposable razor with 3 blades surrounded by soft protective cushions to guard against nicks and cuts
  • Features a MoistureRich Strip with a touch of aloe for glide
  • Pivoting, rounded head to fit easily into hard-to-shave areas
  • Specially designed handle with a tropical scent
  • Fading indicator strip tells you when you are no longer getting the optimal Venus shave

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Silky smooth legs. Easy to use, very close shave with cutting myself. Comfortable and great value for money!

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite razor. I am always buying Gillette venus. Great value for money and great design. Love it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves your skin soft, easy to use, good value for money. I will keep using it.

Excellent!

5 stars

No nicks wen i used these razors and legs were lovely and smooth for several days! Would buy again!

Excellent!

5 stars

Ive never tried these before but decided to try as I had the money off coupon, I really didn't regret treating to myself to a better grade of razor, soft smooth shave, the smell that comes from them is lovely, I really enjoyed it, I find shaving a chore and cant be bothered unless I have too, i've been using these really regularly and has given me a little boost of spirits

Venus smooth

4 stars

I got these when they was on offer and I only seem to get on with Venus razors, left my legs smooth and no irritation and the tropical smell from the razor was different. Over all good value when on offer and left my skin feeling happy

Silky smooth

5 stars

Love venus razors- smoothness lasts for a good couple of days- easy to use! I would find it easy to cut my skin as i have psoriasis! But venus razors are one of the few that shave close and do not catch :)

Good but not the best

3 stars

I liked the razor at first but after the first use I found it didn't shave as close as I wold like.

Venus delight

5 stars

The overall look and grip of the razor is great. It glides over your skin leaving a soft hair free zone. It is really good when shaving near the ankle bone as many of you will know it is easy to knick the skin. The only razor I will have now.

Close Shave

5 stars

This razor gives a close shave and doesn't drag the skin. The blades stay sharp for a long time and my legs feel great after using it.

