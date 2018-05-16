Phd Smart Bar Cookies & Cream 64G

Product Description
- Delicious cookies & cream flavour bar with a caramel layer, wrapped in a milk chocolate coating with sweetener.
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 20g protein*
- 1.9g sugar*
- 1.9g impact carbs*
- Less than 2g sugar
- *Per 64g bar.
- High protein
- Low sugar bar
- Palm oil free
- Pack size: 64G
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Isolate], Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Water, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings (Milk), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Sweetener (Maltitol), Soya Crispies [Soya Protein Isolate, Rice Flour, Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt], Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Whole Milk Powder, Water, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Flavourings (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavour, 31% Milk Chocolate Coating
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Eggs, Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 64g bar:
|Energy
|1570kJ/376kcal
|1005kJ/241kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|11g
|Of which saturates
|11.0g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|38.0g
|24.0g
|Of which sugars
|3.0g
|1.9g
|Of which polyols
|31.0g
|20.0g
|Protein
|31g
|20.0g
|Salt
|0.52g
|0.33g
Safety information
Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
