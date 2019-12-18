John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner 150Ml
- Frizz Ease Dream Curls Deep Conditioner
- Frizz Ease Dream Curls Deep Conditioner nourishes and detangles unruly curls. Infused with Abyssinian Oil, this formula is designed to replenish dry curls with a surge of moisture for improved manageability, softness and shine.
- Curly hair requires frequent boosts of moisture to maintain a beautifully smooth, frizz free texture and soft, defined curls. This deep conditioner is an intensive treatment that replenishes every ringlet, leaving hair instantly softer and moisturised.
- To enhance and hydrate curls, improve manageability and help prevent curl-fatigue, Dream Curls Deep Conditioner contains a unique complex of hydrating, smoothing and softening ingredients - including the intensely nourishing, yet very lightweight, Abyssinian oil.
- Intensely nourishes & detangles curls for defined, soft and moisturised curls that defy frizz, every single day
- Pack size: 150ML
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Behenyl Alcohol, Dipropylene Glycol, Parfum, Bis (C13-15 Alkoxy) PG-Amodimethicone, Dimethiconol, PEG-14M, Disodium EDTA, Phytantriol, Erythritol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Hydrolyzed Milk Protein, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, Limonene
- Smooth conditioner through clean, wet hair. Leave on 3-5 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.
150ml
