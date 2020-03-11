L'oreal Elvive Men A/Druff Normal Hair Shampoo 500Ml
Product Description
- Elvive Men Anti Dandruff Normal Hair Shampoo
- Elvive For Men Anti-Dandruff Intensive Shampoo
- The science of normal hair prone to dandruff
- Dandruff can occur when the skin on the scalp loses its balance. To effectively combat dandruff, you need to act on visible flakes whilst caring for the scalp, helping to maintain a natural balance.
- The secret to reducing the appearance of persistent visible flakes. Its formula covers the scalp evenly and acts:
- 1 Very Fast
- Acts from the first wash to reduce the appearance of even persistent visible flakes and maintain the scalp in optimal condition.
- 2 Long Lasting
- So effective, see visible results for up to 4 weeks** even if you stop using it.
- Proven clinical results
- With regular use, visible flakes appear reduced for up to 4 weeks**.
- * Avoid contact with the eyes and broken skin.
- **After 4 weeks of regular use.
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Effective from 1st use
- Reduces appearance of persistent flakes
- For frequent use
- Normal hair
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polysorbate 21, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Glycol Distearate, CI 47005 / Acid Yellow 3, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Piroctone Olamine, Carbomer, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C190297/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply on wet hair, lather, then rinse. Can be used as often as you wish.
Net Contents
500ml
