Elastoplast Fabric Strapping 2.5Cm X 3M 1Pc

image 1 of Elastoplast Fabric Strapping 2.5Cm X 3M 1Pc
£ 3.25
£3.25/each

Product Description

  • Elastoplast Elastic Fabric Roll Plaster
  • 2.5 cm x 3m
  • For fixation of dressings
  • Helps prevent and support strain injuries

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Cut to the length you need.

Warnings

  • Warnings: To avoid circulation problems, do not apply tape to tightly. If sprain or strain is severe, seek medical advice.
  • Product contains latex and colophony which may cause an allergic reaction. Do not use directly onto skin if skin is sensitive to adhesive tape.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.elastoplast.net

Safety information

