Elastoplast Fabric Strapping 2.5Cm X 3M 1Pc

- Elastoplast Elastic Fabric Roll Plaster
- 2.5 cm x 3m
- For fixation of dressings
- Helps prevent and support strain injuries
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in South Africa
- Directions: Cut to the length you need.
- Warnings: To avoid circulation problems, do not apply tape to tightly. If sprain or strain is severe, seek medical advice.
- Product contains latex and colophony which may cause an allergic reaction. Do not use directly onto skin if skin is sensitive to adhesive tape.
- Beiersdorf AG,
- 20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.elastoplast.net
