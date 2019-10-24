Tesco Diced Chorizo 250G

Bland
I only bought this once for ease as it would save time in prep when time was short. I used in a Paella and the taste was bland, again as others have said you really can't taste it.
Avoid this.
This wasn’t diced, more of a crumble texture. It tasted as unpleasant as it looked. I really don’t know how anyone could use this awful mixture and to describe it as diced is totally misleading.
This is far too finely chopped. It's not diced as
This is far too finely chopped. It's not diced as stated on the pack, rather more like minced! I used it in a pasta bake but you wouldn't have known it was there
Chopped pepperoni masquerading as chorizo
This product is appalling. It looks and tastes like cheap pepperoni. Chorizo should have a well-rounded flavour, predominantly of smoked paprika, and be a deep red colour. This tastes completely different and will spoil any dish to which it is added. Avoid.
Life changing
The quality was amazing! Used in paella and creamy pasta. Absolutely no difference between fresh chorizo, it’s so handy and produced the same lovely oils that come with chorizo! Absolutely hooked!
tiny pieces and really greasy.
I put it in soup instead of buying the whole ones and chopping them up. I wont buy it again. it was so finely chopped it could have been minced and it was very very fatty compared to the whole chorizos.
This is super handy to have in the freezer. I’ve u
This is super handy to have in the freezer. I’ve used it in frittatas, paella, pasta dishes - all sorts. All ready diced up so saves time and also saves buying a big packet when a recipe only calls for a small amount.