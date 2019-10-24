Tesco Diced Chorizo 250G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped chorizo pork sausage.
  • Diced frozen pieces of spiced Chorizo
  • Cured and spiced pork sausage, diced to add flavour to dishes
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (85%), Pork Fat, Water, Paprika, Dextrose, Aniseed, Chilli Pepper, Coriander, Pepper, Salt, Caraway Seed, Rosemary, Colour (Mixed Carotenes, Plain Caramel), Glucose Syrup, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Base. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (50g)
Energy1536kJ / 371kcal768kJ / 185kcal
Fat30.0g15.0g
Saturates9.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate3.5g1.8g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre3.4g1.7g
Protein20.0g10.0g
Salt4.0g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland

1 stars

I only bought this once for ease as it would save time in prep when time was short. I used in a Paella and the taste was bland, again as others have said you really can't taste it.

Avoid this.

1 stars

This wasn’t diced, more of a crumble texture. It tasted as unpleasant as it looked. I really don’t know how anyone could use this awful mixture and to describe it as diced is totally misleading.

This is far too finely chopped. It's not diced as

2 stars

This is far too finely chopped. It's not diced as stated on the pack, rather more like minced! I used it in a pasta bake but you wouldn't have known it was there

Chopped pepperoni masquerading as chorizo

1 stars

This product is appalling. It looks and tastes like cheap pepperoni. Chorizo should have a well-rounded flavour, predominantly of smoked paprika, and be a deep red colour. This tastes completely different and will spoil any dish to which it is added. Avoid.

Life changing

5 stars

The quality was amazing! Used in paella and creamy pasta. Absolutely no difference between fresh chorizo, it’s so handy and produced the same lovely oils that come with chorizo! Absolutely hooked!

tiny pieces and really greasy.

1 stars

I put it in soup instead of buying the whole ones and chopping them up. I wont buy it again. it was so finely chopped it could have been minced and it was very very fatty compared to the whole chorizos.

This is super handy to have in the freezer. I’ve u

5 stars

This is super handy to have in the freezer. I’ve used it in frittatas, paella, pasta dishes - all sorts. All ready diced up so saves time and also saves buying a big packet when a recipe only calls for a small amount.

