Tesco Chopped Rosemary 50G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£30.00/kg
  • Energy22kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped Rosemary
  • Why not try in our Gluten-free lasagne.
  • Go to https://realfood.tesco.com/ for the recipe details.
  • Finely chopped, frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of France, Spain. Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Remove required quantity and return rest to freezer.

Number of uses

This pack contians approx. 16 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 3g rosemary
Energy738kJ / 177kcal22kJ / 5kcal
Fat5.9g0.2g
Saturates2.8g<0.1g
Carbohydrate20.7g0.6g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre14.1g0.4g
Protein3.3g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

No Mess, No Waste, No Fuss

5 stars

I am a big fan of frozen herbs. They behave like fresh herbs, because they are, but they're already prepared... Bonus! Also great because how many times have we bought fresh herbs for a dish, then not used them...they then go mushy at the bottom of the fridge.

Easy to use, no waste

5 stars

This was a bit of a find for me, I grow my own but did not get a good crop this year so thought I would try frozen as apposed to dried. I have used when roasting and in various dishes and found it to be flavoursome. because it is in a bag I find I don't use to much as it is easy to portion as required. Overall good value as no waste, I am unsure if I would pay more.

