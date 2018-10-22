Tesco Chopped Rosemary 50G

No Mess, No Waste, No Fuss
I am a big fan of frozen herbs. They behave like fresh herbs, because they are, but they're already prepared... Bonus! Also great because how many times have we bought fresh herbs for a dish, then not used them...they then go mushy at the bottom of the fridge.
Easy to use, no waste
This was a bit of a find for me, I grow my own but did not get a good crop this year so thought I would try frozen as apposed to dried. I have used when roasting and in various dishes and found it to be flavoursome. because it is in a bag I find I don't use to much as it is easy to portion as required. Overall good value as no waste, I am unsure if I would pay more.