Tesco Indian Inspired Base Mix 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Indian Inspired Base Mix 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg
Per 75g
  • Energy143kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of onions, garlic, ginger and chilli. .
  • A base for curries with diced onion, garlic, ginger and red chilli's
  • Mixed diced onion, garlic, ginger and red chilli as a base for curries.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (80%), Garlic, Ginger, Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply add from frozen to your main cooked meal ingredients.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy191kJ / 45kcal143kJ / 34kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.2g6.2g
Sugars5.3g4.0g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein1.6g1.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

easy use saves time choping grating to the same si

5 stars

easy use saves time choping grating to the same size kive that its frozen saves on waste

