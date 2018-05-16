Vileda Microfibre Mop Refill

Product Description
- SuperMocio Microfibre & Power
- Remove stubborn and greasy dirt from tiles and vinyl floors
- Includes special fibres for hair and particle pick up
- Compatible with the Vileda Microfibre Mop
- The Vileda Microfibre & Power effectively removes stubborn and greasy dirt from tiles and vinyl floors. Includes special fibres for hair and particle pick up for a superior clean.
- Fibre composition: 70% Microfibre Polyester, 20% Polyester, 10% Polyamide
- Stubborn dirt removal
- Particle and hair pick up
- Extra absorbency
Information
Produce of
Made in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- On delicate surfaces please try on an inconspicuous area first. Do not let mop head dry directly on the floor or on any other surfaces to avoid stains. Machine washable with similar colours at 40°C. Do not use fabric softener or tumble dryer. To ensure a long lifetime of your product avoid washing with zippers and/or use a washing bag.
Name and address
- Freudenberg Household Products LP,
- 2 Chichester Street,
- Rochdale,
- Lancashire,
- OL16 2AX.
Return to
- Freudenberg Household Products LP,
- 2 Chichester Street,
- Rochdale,
- Lancashire,
- OL16 2AX.
- www.vileda.com
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020