By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g
1/6 of a tart
  • Energy933kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars17.2g
    19%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1124kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and salted caramel flavour filling with cinnamon, topped with diced apple and crumble in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Our frozen Apple & Salted Caramel Tart is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving six, this family favourite is a great value dessert; Crisp shortcrust pastry casing filled with a cinnamon spiced sweet apple and salty caramel filling topped with a crisp sweet crumble. This dessert can be enjoyed two ways; defrosting in 3 hours or baked from frozen in only 25 minutes.
  • A cinnamon spiced apple and caramel filling topped with sweet crumble
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Apple (36%), Wheat Flour, Apple Pulp (17%), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Pasteurised Egg, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Salted Caramel Sauce, Fructose, Apricot Kernels, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Invert Sugar, Potato Starch.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid).

Salted Caramel Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. To serve cold: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 5 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines below to serve hot.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging, including card from base.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1124kJ / 267kcal933kJ / 222kcal
Fat9.5g7.9g
Saturates4.5g3.7g
Carbohydrate41.5g34.5g
Sugars20.8g17.2g
Fibre1.9g1.6g
Protein3.1g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavour and a lovely crunchy crust and toppi

5 stars

Great flavour and a lovely crunchy crust and topping. Delicious pudding

lovely

5 stars

very nice best apple pie Tesco sell

Great product for the price

4 stars

Really nice flavour and easy to cook from frozen. However, I do not feel it would be enough for 6 - I had to use a back up dessert as the portion size would have otherwise been too small. Great product for the price.

Delicious

5 stars

This was a last minute addition to my delivery for the weekend when family were visiting, the comments from around the table were resounding and owned up “Not Made by Myself”! If you are looking for a no fuss dessert I can recommend and have now always got one in reserve in the freezer TRY IT with custard or whatever you fancy

too much cinnamon

3 stars

good effort but the taste of cinnamon overpowers any taste of caramel. Either make it an apple and cinnamon tart or remove it and let us taste the caramel.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here