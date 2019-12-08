Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G

Great flavour and a lovely crunchy crust and toppi
Great flavour and a lovely crunchy crust and topping. Delicious pudding
lovely
very nice best apple pie Tesco sell
Great product for the price
Really nice flavour and easy to cook from frozen. However, I do not feel it would be enough for 6 - I had to use a back up dessert as the portion size would have otherwise been too small. Great product for the price.
Delicious
This was a last minute addition to my delivery for the weekend when family were visiting, the comments from around the table were resounding and owned up “Not Made by Myself”! If you are looking for a no fuss dessert I can recommend and have now always got one in reserve in the freezer TRY IT with custard or whatever you fancy
too much cinnamon
good effort but the taste of cinnamon overpowers any taste of caramel. Either make it an apple and cinnamon tart or remove it and let us taste the caramel.