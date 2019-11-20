Breyers Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml

I love this and the salted caramel but you can kee
I love this and the salted caramel but you can keep the orange one because it has nuts in it. Please bring back the mint choc chip which was my favourite.
Avoid at all cost
This is tasteless bland ice cream (vanilla?) with horrid little soggy sweet bits in it - what's wrong with chocolate? I honestly couldn't finish a small dish of it. And i bought 2 tubs!! Never again!!
Tasteless.
Awful, tasteless!
Just okay
It would be better if it had more cookies but as their amount its ridiculously small it is basically a plain vanilla ice cream, not a great one. Other flavours are better.
Tasty and not so bad for you!
I really enjoyed this ice cream. It tastes good, and actually dossnt have that many calories in the entire tub! Guilt-free snacking WIth hardly any sugar in comparison to other ice cream brands like Ben & Jerry’s. Can’t wait to try the other flavours! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the best
I wasn’t really a fan of the taste. For the price I expected a better quality ice cream like others I have tasted. The packaging was really nice though and was what had lured me in so hopefully might have been just that flavour. I will try another flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creamy and delicious
Yum yum yum! What a creamy delicious ice cream. The right amount of cookies spread evenly throughout - no digging to the bottom to find the good stuff. Want to try more flavours now! Can’t believe the lower calories too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What a treat!
Great tasting and nearly ate the whole lot in one sitting! Perfect treat without being too sickly. Would definitely be buying again and the brand itself is very well packaged and reasonable price. Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smooth and creamy
I really enjoyed this product, more than I anticipated to considering the reduced calories of the product. It tasted smooth and creamy with the lovely addition of the cookies really added to the flavour. I cant wait to try others now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It was OK
Having received this product I thought it was very tasty and a lovely, sweet substitute for high calorie ice cream. I have tried other lower calorie ice creams in the past and think some taste better however if this product was on offer I would more than likely buy it again. I would recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]