By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Breyers Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml

4(32)Write a review
Breyers Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml
  • At Breyers Delights we love ice cream & the delight it brings - imagine a delicious ice cream that’s big on taste and lower in calories
  • Lower calorie ice cream at only 350 calories per tub
  • High protein ice cream pints
  • Lower sugar
  • Made with fresh cream
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK Breyers Freepost ADM3940 London SW1A 1YR

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

32 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this and the salted caramel but you can kee

5 stars

I love this and the salted caramel but you can keep the orange one because it has nuts in it. Please bring back the mint choc chip which was my favourite.

Avoid at all cost

1 stars

This is tasteless bland ice cream (vanilla?) with horrid little soggy sweet bits in it - what's wrong with chocolate? I honestly couldn't finish a small dish of it. And i bought 2 tubs!! Never again!!

Tasteless.

1 stars

Awful, tasteless!

Just okay

3 stars

It would be better if it had more cookies but as their amount its ridiculously small it is basically a plain vanilla ice cream, not a great one. Other flavours are better.

Tasty and not so bad for you!

5 stars

I really enjoyed this ice cream. It tastes good, and actually dossnt have that many calories in the entire tub! Guilt-free snacking WIth hardly any sugar in comparison to other ice cream brands like Ben & Jerry’s. Can’t wait to try the other flavours! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best

2 stars

I wasn’t really a fan of the taste. For the price I expected a better quality ice cream like others I have tasted. The packaging was really nice though and was what had lured me in so hopefully might have been just that flavour. I will try another flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and delicious

5 stars

Yum yum yum! What a creamy delicious ice cream. The right amount of cookies spread evenly throughout - no digging to the bottom to find the good stuff. Want to try more flavours now! Can’t believe the lower calories too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a treat!

5 stars

Great tasting and nearly ate the whole lot in one sitting! Perfect treat without being too sickly. Would definitely be buying again and the brand itself is very well packaged and reasonable price. Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smooth and creamy

5 stars

I really enjoyed this product, more than I anticipated to considering the reduced calories of the product. It tasted smooth and creamy with the lovely addition of the cookies really added to the flavour. I cant wait to try others now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was OK

3 stars

Having received this product I thought it was very tasty and a lovely, sweet substitute for high calorie ice cream. I have tried other lower calorie ice creams in the past and think some taste better however if this product was on offer I would more than likely buy it again. I would recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Breyers Salted Caramel Cake Low Calorie Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Breyers Delights Chocolate Orange Crunch Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here