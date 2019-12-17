Tesco Salted Caramel Profiterole Gateau 700G

Scrummy
Lovely any tasty , would recommend
The proiterole/caramel combination works poorly
I wouldn't call it 'weird,' but I agree with the previous review. One wouldn't think that the profiiterole component would act to obliterate the salted caramel part, but it does. They really don't complement each other. I added toffee sauce and this helped. This cake is good if you want something that will provide several servings and in that regard it gives value for money, especially when on offer, but I won't be ordering again as not to my taste.
This nosh is tops , caramel / cream and profiteroles .Just count those calories.
Frankly its more weird than nice.
Hmm, I think you are probably better off just buying profiteroles or a gateau.... this doesnt really work. Its a biscuit base with a very thin layer of sponge and then mounds of this salted caramel mousse stuff that the profiteroles are dumped in. Its an odd combo that doesnt work in my opinion, maybe if there was more sponge and the profiteroles were more of a garnish it might be ok, but as it stands its really meh!