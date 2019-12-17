By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Profiterole Gateau 700G

3.5(4)
Tesco Salted Caramel Profiterole Gateau 700G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

1/8 of a gateau
  • Energy1038kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1179kJ / 282kcal

Product Description

  • Light sponge topped with toffee cream mousse and cream filled profiteroles, finished with chocolate flavoured sauce and salted caramel sauce, sprinkled with caramel flavour curls and milk chocolate curls on a short crust pastry.
  • Rich toffee cream mousse topped with profiteroles for extra indulgence
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (40%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (5%)(Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Salt, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Palm Oil, Condensed Partly Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Apple Pulp, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Disodium Diphosphate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Egg, Coconut Oil, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Proteins, Maize Flour, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Durum Wheat, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-7 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Paper widely recycled Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/8 of a gateau (88g)
Energy1179kJ / 282kcal1038kJ / 248kcal
Fat15.5g13.6g
Saturates8.7g7.7g
Carbohydrate31.0g27.3g
Sugars17.9g15.8g
Fibre0.9g0.8g
Protein4.3g3.8g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrummy

4 stars

Lovely any tasty , would recommend

The proiterole/caramel combination works poorly

3 stars

I wouldn't call it 'weird,' but I agree with the previous review. One wouldn't think that the profiiterole component would act to obliterate the salted caramel part, but it does. They really don't complement each other. I added toffee sauce and this helped. This cake is good if you want something that will provide several servings and in that regard it gives value for money, especially when on offer, but I won't be ordering again as not to my taste.

This nosh is tops , caramel / cream and profiterol

5 stars

This nosh is tops , caramel / cream and profiteroles .Just count those calories.

Frankly its more weird than nice.

2 stars

Hmm, I think you are probably better off just buying profiteroles or a gateau.... this doesnt really work. Its a biscuit base with a very thin layer of sponge and then mounds of this salted caramel mousse stuff that the profiteroles are dumped in. Its an odd combo that doesnt work in my opinion, maybe if there was more sponge and the profiteroles were more of a garnish it might be ok, but as it stands its really meh!

