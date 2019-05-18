Ms Molly's Lemon Swirl Cheesecake 375G

Nice taste, good value, topping recently reduced.
I have bought both varieties several times. I like the taste and find one cake cut into 4 with tinned fruit is a lovely dessert. However one niggle. The last one I bought the topping has shrunk! It’s definately thinner and when I defrosted it in the micro for the time I used to it it went very mushy. The new slim version needs a third less time. I would rather have kept the original size and paid a little more if needed. I’m sure I’m not alone in being a bit fed up with shrinking products.
This quite a nice cheesecake, served it with a tablespoon of blueberries per portion - or perhaps any other berries.
Excellent Value , and Delicious .
Tasty cheesecake,surprisingly good quality cake for such a low price -add a big squirt of cream ,delicious treat any time of the day .
Good value and quality.
I first bought this when Tesco's own wasn't available. It's delicious!
good value not easy to get a decent looking slice because crumb base sticks to foil good that it seems not to contain Lecithin (soya)
Don’t bother, no flavour.
Very bland, no flavour at all, very cheap but not worth the money. Spend a bit more and buy something that actually has flavour..