Ms Molly's Lemon Swirl Cheesecake 375G

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 0.65
£0.17/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy1018kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.5g
    16%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1357kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake with a lemon sauce on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Our frozen Lemon Swirl Cheesecake is perfect as an after dinner dessert to share with the family and friends. A crunchy, crumbly digestive biscuit base is topped with smooth baked cheesecake and a swirl of zesty lemon sauce. This delicious pudding serves five, defrosts in 2 hours and is a great value treat.
  • Seriously scrummy cheesecake with a zesty lemon swirl
  • Welcome to
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Lemon Sauce (9%), Pasteurised Egg, Brown Sugar, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Lemon Sauce contains: Sugar, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar, Vegetable Margarine, Maize Starch, Dried Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Colours (Lutein, Annatto).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1357kJ / 324kcal1018kJ / 243kcal
Fat15.3g11.5g
Saturates5.5g4.1g
Carbohydrate40.9g30.7g
Sugars23.1g17.3g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein5.2g3.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice taste, good value, topping recently reduced.

4 stars

I have bought both varieties several times. I like the taste and find one cake cut into 4 with tinned fruit is a lovely dessert. However one niggle. The last one I bought the topping has shrunk! It’s definately thinner and when I defrosted it in the micro for the time I used to it it went very mushy. The new slim version needs a third less time. I would rather have kept the original size and paid a little more if needed. I’m sure I’m not alone in being a bit fed up with shrinking products.

This quite a nice cheesecake, served it with a tab

4 stars

This quite a nice cheesecake, served it with a tablespoon of blueberries per portion - or perhaps any other berries.

Excellent Value , and Delicious .

5 stars

Tasty cheesecake,surprisingly good quality cake for such a low price -add a big squirt of cream ,delicious treat any time of the day .

Good value and quality.

5 stars

I first bought this when Tesco's own wasn't available. It's delicious!

good value not easy to get a decent looking slice

3 stars

good value not easy to get a decent looking slice because crumb base sticks to foil good that it seems not to contain Lecithin (soya)

Don’t bother, no flavour.

1 stars

Very bland, no flavour at all, very cheap but not worth the money. Spend a bit more and buy something that actually has flavour..

