Ms Molly's Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake 375G

£ 0.65
£0.17/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy1015kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.2g
    16%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars16.9g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ / 323kcal

Product Description

  • Baked cheesecake with a strawberry sauce on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Our frozen Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake is perfect as an after dinner dessert to share with the family and friends. A crunchy, crumbly digestive biscuit base is topped with smooth baked cheesecake and a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce. This delicious pudding serves five, defrosts in 2 hours and is a great value treat.
  • Seriously scrummy cheesecake with a fruity swirl
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine, Low Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Strawberry Purée (2%), Maize Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Chloride), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid),

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1353kJ / 323kcal1015kJ / 242kcal
Fat14.9g11.2g
Saturates5.2g3.9g
Carbohydrate41.7g31.3g
Sugars22.5g16.9g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein5.2g3.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids love it!!!!

5 stars

My children had the cheesecake as a after dinner and they all love it. Plus they have asked if they can more in the weekly shop.

Delicious. Well worth the price .

4 stars

Delicious. Well worth the price .

wonderful value. better than more expensive cheese

5 stars

wonderful value. better than more expensive cheesecake.

The price says it all.

1 stars

Basically you get what you pay for and in this case the price says it all. The cheesecake base was just a soft, tasteless mush whilst the topping wasn't much better. Had to throw the rest away.

Don’t bother

2 stars

Awful. cheap and nasty. Base was dubious and sugar crystals could be seen - think the manufacturers are using loads of sugar to mask any real taste. It doesn’t cost much to make a cheesecake and I won’t be bothering with buying again. (This was bought as we were away and I thought I would have a break from cooking!)

not great

2 stars

It wasnt awful, but the cheesecake part did not have much taste.

Unbeatable value

5 stars

Tasty, cheap, would give 4 people a decent sized slice.

Good price!

4 stars

I like this topped with fresh strawberries. I don’t think it’s that special just on its own. Very reasonably priced so makes a good afters. Sometimes also add sliced banana. Base sometimes a bit crumbly.

