Ms Molly's Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake 375G

Kids love it!!!!
My children had the cheesecake as a after dinner and they all love it. Plus they have asked if they can more in the weekly shop.
Delicious. Well worth the price .
wonderful value. better than more expensive cheesecake.
The price says it all.
Basically you get what you pay for and in this case the price says it all. The cheesecake base was just a soft, tasteless mush whilst the topping wasn't much better. Had to throw the rest away.
Don’t bother
Awful. cheap and nasty. Base was dubious and sugar crystals could be seen - think the manufacturers are using loads of sugar to mask any real taste. It doesn’t cost much to make a cheesecake and I won’t be bothering with buying again. (This was bought as we were away and I thought I would have a break from cooking!)
not great
It wasnt awful, but the cheesecake part did not have much taste.
Unbeatable value
Tasty, cheap, would give 4 people a decent sized slice.
Good price!
I like this topped with fresh strawberries. I don’t think it’s that special just on its own. Very reasonably priced so makes a good afters. Sometimes also add sliced banana. Base sometimes a bit crumbly.