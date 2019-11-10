By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G

Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G
£ 2.00
£0.49/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy979kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1440kJ / 344kcal

Product Description

  • Morello cherry filling and almond sponge, topped with Morello cherries and flaked almonds in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Our frozen Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart is perfect for sharing with friends or family after dinner or as an anytime treat. Serving six, this family favourite is a great value dessert; Crisp shortcrust pastry casing filled with a soft almond sponge, topped with sharp juicy red Morello cherries and flaked crisp almonds. This dessert can be enjoyed two ways; defrosting in 2 hours or baked from frozen in only 30 minutes.
  • Cherry filling topped with almond sponge, cherries and flaked almonds
  • Delicious hot or cold
  • Cook from frozen 30 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Morello Cherry (27%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Egg, Palm Oil, Almonds (4.5%), Wheat Starch, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate), Milk Sugar, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. To serve cold: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 1/2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze Follow the cooking instructions to serve hot.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove all packaging, including card from base. To serve cold: Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 1/2 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines opposite to serve hot.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Card - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

410g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1440kJ / 344kcal979kJ / 234kcal
Fat15.3g10.4g
Saturates4.0g2.7g
Carbohydrate46.1g31.3g
Sugars24.5g16.7g
Fibre1.5g1.0g
Protein4.6g3.1g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

a good flavoured product. why they pack it in pl

4 stars

a good flavoured product. why they pack it in plastic is a shame. must be a better way of protecting the dessert.

Gorgeous tasted home made

5 stars

Gorgeous tasted home made

Not a Bakewell Tart!

1 stars

Not good. Taste was disappointing and texture grainy and unpleasant. This was nothing like a bakewell tart.

Yum

5 stars

was gorgeous

Delicious

5 stars

Pleasantly surprised by this tart, it is delicious especially hot with custard. Great taste,good price.

A family favourite

5 stars

This bakewell might be a tad tart for some tastes but it goes perfectly with custard or cream (or ice cream, if you must). It bakes well from frozen, the pastry comes out lovely and crisp and it has a lovely flavour. Our family loves it.

nice taste...But

3 stars

Nice taste ... Flan case solid and tasteless...Recommend you scrap out the middle.

