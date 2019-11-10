Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G

a good flavoured product. why they pack it in pl
a good flavoured product. why they pack it in plastic is a shame. must be a better way of protecting the dessert.
Gorgeous tasted home made
Not a Bakewell Tart!
Not good. Taste was disappointing and texture grainy and unpleasant. This was nothing like a bakewell tart.
Yum
was gorgeous
Delicious
Pleasantly surprised by this tart, it is delicious especially hot with custard. Great taste,good price.
A family favourite
This bakewell might be a tad tart for some tastes but it goes perfectly with custard or cream (or ice cream, if you must). It bakes well from frozen, the pastry comes out lovely and crisp and it has a lovely flavour. Our family loves it.
nice taste...But
Nice taste ... Flan case solid and tasteless...Recommend you scrap out the middle.