Moosehead Gritty Styling Clay 100G
Offer
Product Description
- Gritty Styling Clay
- Add texture and definition to shorted hair styles. Real pumice gives this clay a grainy texture to create defined, chunky looks with texture. With beeswax for strong hold and a matte finish.
- Suitable for all hair types
- Chunky separation with matte finish
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Kaolin, Polysorbate 20, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Pumice, Fragrance (Parfum), Coumarin, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount into palms, working through either damp or dry hair, and style away!
Name and address
- McPherson's Consumer Products Ltd,
- 105 Vanessa Street,
- Kingsgrove,
- NSW,
- 2208.
Distributor address
- AHL,
- BN8 5FF.
Return to
- AHL,
- BN8 5FF.
- info@amberhouseltd.co.uk
Net Contents
100g
