Wk Kellogg's No Added Sugar Coconut Granola 570G

Crisp and tasty.
Why is it so hard to find a cereal with no added sugar, or even low sugar. This one is tasty and crisp. A little expensive but worth it. I loved the chocolaty one, which was also without added sugar but can't find it any more.
FABULOUS
OMG I love this stuff. I have never been a cereal fan, we never had it as a child, always cooked breakfast of some kind. I just tried this as it was marked "no added sugar", with some raspberries and blueberries and a smidge of honey, it is to die for.
Crunchy and tasty Loved it !!
A good healthy breakfast
Gave this a try as I'm trying to cut down on sugar & salt. Not the best tasting granola but probably very healthy so will buy again. Contains a good mixture of ingredients.
delicious!
Excellent quality. Great ingredients. Sugar and dairy free. Delicious especially in HOT coconut milk, with a teaspoon of organic coconut oil, fresh rasberries and/or strawberries, or dried cherries, or raisins. Bit pricey but unfortunately there aren't many sugar free cereals on the market so I buy this, or organic oats. Highly recommended.