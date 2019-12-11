By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wk Kellogg's No Added Sugar Coconut Granola 570G

5(5)Write a review
Wk Kellogg's No Added Sugar Coconut Granola 570G
Product Description

  • No Added Sugar Mixed Cereal Clusters with Coconut, Cashew and Almond.
  • Let's come together for food to champion healthy lifestyles through nutritious uplifting plant-based foods to never stop exploring, innovating & improving to continue giving back to communities & the planet we borrow from*
  • *For every W.K. Kellogg pack sold, we will make a donation of 10p / 10c per pack. To projects that promote sustainable agriculture and provide breakfast for those in need. To find out more visit wkkellogg.com
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Be sure to say Hello! Visit us at wkkellogg.com
  • Contains ≥ 15% RI magnesium. Magnesium contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Our Promise to You
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
  • With over 100 years of experience
  • W.K Kellogg
  • Pioneer & Founder of the Kellogg Company

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Nutritious & uplifting plant-based foods
  • Don't be shy pick me up!
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High in fibre
  • Palm oil free
  • No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Vegan
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 570g
  • Magnesium contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (67%) (Wholegrain Barley Flakes {28%}, Oats {24%}, Whole Rye {14%}, Wheat Flour, Oat Flour), Date Paste (15%), Sunflower Oil, Nuts (5%) (Cashew, Almonds), Banana Puree, Coconut (2%), Natural Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts

Number of uses

12 x 45g Servings!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

570g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI)45g (%RI)
Energy 1882kJ847kJ
-449kcal202kcal (10)
Fat 18g8.1g (12)
of which saturates 1.9g0.9g (4)
Carbohydrate 59g27g
of which sugars 12g5.4g (6)
Fibre 8.5g3.8g
Protein 8.5g3.8g
Salt 0.2g0.09g (2)
Magnesium 87mg (23)37.5mg (10)
Minerals:--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Crisp and tasty.

5 stars

Why is it so hard to find a cereal with no added sugar, or even low sugar. This one is tasty and crisp. A little expensive but worth it. I loved the chocolaty one, which was also without added sugar but can't find it any more.

FABULOUS

5 stars

OMG I love this stuff. I have never been a cereal fan, we never had it as a child, always cooked breakfast of some kind. I just tried this as it was marked "no added sugar", with some raspberries and blueberries and a smidge of honey, it is to die for.

Crunchy and tasty Loved it !!

5 stars

Crunchy and tasty Loved it !!

A good healthy breakfast

4 stars

Gave this a try as I'm trying to cut down on sugar & salt. Not the best tasting granola but probably very healthy so will buy again. Contains a good mixture of ingredients.

delicious!

5 stars

Excellent quality. Great ingredients. Sugar and dairy free. Delicious especially in HOT coconut milk, with a teaspoon of organic coconut oil, fresh rasberries and/or strawberries, or dried cherries, or raisins. Bit pricey but unfortunately there aren't many sugar free cereals on the market so I buy this, or organic oats. Highly recommended.

