Bull's-Eye Bbq Smokey Chipotle Bbq Sauce 235Ml
Product Description
- Smokey barbecue sauce with chipotle.
- THROW ANYTHING OUR CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND IT COMES OUT TASTING DELICIOUSLY SMOKEY AND PERFECTLY SPICED.
- Chilli rating - 2.
- Pack size: 235ml
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Starch, Onion, Salt, Chipotle 0.8% (Jalapeño Pepper, Smoke), Herbs, Spices, Bell Peppers, Spice Extract, Soy Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoke
Storage
After opening keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG,
- UK.
- (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
235ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|551kJ / 132kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|of which sugars
|25g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.3g
