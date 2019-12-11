By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bull's-Eye Bbq Smokey Chipotle Bbq Sauce 235Ml

Bull's-Eye Bbq Smokey Chipotle Bbq Sauce 235Ml
£ 1.50
£0.64/100ml

Product Description

  • Smokey barbecue sauce with chipotle.
  • THROW ANYTHING OUR CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND IT COMES OUT TASTING DELICIOUSLY SMOKEY AND PERFECTLY SPICED.
  • Chilli rating - 2.
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Modified Starch, Onion, Salt, Chipotle 0.8% (Jalapeño Pepper, Smoke), Herbs, Spices, Bell Peppers, Spice Extract, Soy Oil, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoke

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • (0800 52 85757; ROI 1800 995311)

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 551kJ / 132kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 30g
of which sugars 25g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 1.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

