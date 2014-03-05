Centrum Fruity Chewables 30 Tablets
- Multimineral Food Supplement for adults, with sweeteners
- For more information, visit www.centrum.co.uk or centrum.ie
- Daily chewable multivitamin convenient to take on the go!
- Why choose Centrum Fruity Chewables?
- From the World's No. 1 Multivitamin†
- More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
- Tested to high quality standards
- A great tasting Citrus Berry flavour
- Convenient chewable multivitamin to take without food or water!
- Free from gluten, lactose, nuts, wheat, yeast and artificial colours
- †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- Nutritional Support - Contains essential nutrients to support your overall health and wellbeing.
- Energy Release - Vitamins B1 and B2 to help unlock energy from your diet.
- Immunity Support - Vitamin C, B6 and B12 to support the normal function of the immune system.
- Metabolism Support - Biotin, chromium and zinc contribute to the normal metabolism of fats, protein and carbohydrates.
- Contains aspartame (a source of phenylalanine).
- Excessive consumption of xylitol may produce laxative effects.
- Citrus berry flavoured
- Vitamins B1 and B2 to help unlock energy from your diet
- Vitamin C, B6 and B12 to support the normal function of the immune system
- Biotin, chromium and zinc contribute to the normal metabolism of fats, protein and carbohydrates
Sweetener: Xylitol, Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), L-Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: E 330, Emulsifiers: E470b, E 570, Anticaking Agent: E 551, Ferrous Fumarate, Bulking Agent: E 460, Palm Oil, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Flavouring, Modified Starch, Nicotinamide, Zinc Oxide, Potassium Chloride, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sweetener: E 951, Gelatine, Manganese Sulphate, Starch, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Riboflavin, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, D-Biotin, Sodium Selenate, Antioxidant: E 321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cynanocobalamin
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat
Store in a cool dry place below 25ºC.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.
- Directions for Use:
- Chew two tablets daily, preferably with food. Do not swallow whole.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Yeast
- Do not exceed the daily recommended dose.
- This product is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
- A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
- Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
- The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
- Store out of sight and reach of young children.
- UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
- IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
- Citywest,
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|2 tablets contain
|% EU NRV
|Vitamin A (RE)
|660 µg
|83 %
|Vitamin D
|6 µg
|120 %
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|10 mg
|83 %
|Vitamin C
|100 mg
|125 %
|Vitamin K
|20 µg
|27 %
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|1 mg
|91 %
|Vitamin B3 (Riboflavin)
|1 mg
|71 %
|Vitamin B6
|1 mg
|71 %
|Vitamin B12
|2 µg
|80 %
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200 %
|Biotin
|100 µg
|200 %
|Niacin (NE)
|10 mg
|63 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|5 mg
|83 %
|Iron
|9 mg
|64 %
|Magnesium
|80 mg
|21 %
|Manganese
|1 mg
|50 %
|Selenium
|25 µg
|45 %
|Zinc
|5.6 mg
|56 %
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
